AEROMEXICO WILL FLY TO TULUM'S NEW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FROM THE INAUGURATION DATE

As of December 1, there will be 14 weekly frequencies offered from AICM to this new airport.

With this, the airline will be offering more than 221,000 seats per month in the state of Quintana Roo.

Mexico City, August 24, 2023.- Aeromexico will begin operations from Mexico City's International Airport (AICM) to the new Tulum International Airport on December 1, offering more connectivity with the state of Quintana Roo, especially with the southern Riviera Maya.

This new route will be an additional alternative for domestic and international travelers from destinations such as Tijuana, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Toronto, San Francisco, and Chicago, among others.

The flights will be operated with Embraer 190 aircraft, starting with 14 weekly frequencies. This decision reinforces Aeromexico's presence in the state of Quintana Roo, where the airline offers connectivity and the best service to and from Cancun, Chetumal, Cozumel and now Tulum, with a total offer of more than 221 thousand seats per month, which represents an increase of 6% compared to the current operation.

Itineraries and ticket sales will be available in the coming days.

"As Mexico's global airline, we are very pleased to participate in the inauguration of this airport because, in addition to the fact that it will be a great airport facility, many of our customers have Tulum and the southern Riviera Maya as their final destination, which are international benchmarks for the wealth of tourism that our country offers," said Jose Zapata, Aeromexico's Vice President of Sales Mexico.

Aeromexico continues to connect the country with the world and the world with Mexico through more than 100 routes: 57 domestic and 47 international, with the most modern fleet, excellent service, and the best loyalty program for its customers through Aeromexico Rewards.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

