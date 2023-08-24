Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,591 in the last 365 days.

Macao’s composite interest rates – 2nd Quarter 2023

MACAU, August 24 - According to statistics released today (24 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally increased in the second quarter of 2023.

At end-June 2023, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 14 basis points and 32 basis points, from 1.69% and 3.03% at end-March 2023 to 1.84% and 3.35% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

You just read:

Macao’s composite interest rates – 2nd Quarter 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more