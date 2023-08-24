RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH JULY 2023)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and the state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of July 2023 taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawaiʻi. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MENTAL HEATH COUNSELOR LICENSING PROGRAM

Respondent: Lauren K. Fischer

Case Number: MHC 2023-4-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 7-7-23

RICO alleges that Respondent self-reported a potential licensing law violation for engaging in a romantic relationship with a former client, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453D-12(a)(7) and 453D-12(a)(8). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondent: Max B. Sutter

Case Number: CLB 2016-274-L

Sanction: $4,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondent had judgments against him from 2010-2014 and tax liens against him from July 2014, and that on Respondent’s 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 renewal applications Respondent answered “no” to the question, “Are there any liens or judgments against you,” in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-30, 436B-19(2) and 436B-19(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: CB Tech Services, Inc. and Edwina A. Bocoboc

Case Number: CLB 2021-139-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondents contracted with an unlicensed contractor, in potential violation of HRS § 444-17(17) and HAR § 16-77-71(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Steven D. Weeks

Case Number: REC 2019-222-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s recommended decision and found and concluded that Respondent violated HRS §§ 467-14(13), (18), and (20) and HAR §§ 16-99-3(b) and (f). (Commission’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

Respondent: Terry P. Kamen (Kauai)

Case Number: REC 2022-201-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondent failed to obtain a written listing agreement or agency agreement prior to posting an MLS listing, misrepresented to the public that he had authorization to post the listing, failed to promptly delist the listing, and that Respondent engaged in conduct or practice contrary to the Code of Ethics of the National Board of Realtors, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(9), 436B-19(7), 467-14(1), 467-14(13), and 467-14(20) and HAR §§ 16-99-3(b) and 16-99-3(i). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Keoki Osorio

Case Number: REC 2022-55-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondent disclosed federal and state tax liens against him for delinquent taxes from 2011 thru 2018 on his September 2019 application, and that subsequent federal and state tax liens were filed against Respondent for tax years 2019 and 2020, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12) and 467-14(20). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Hawaiian Properties, Ltd.

Case Number: REC 2022-435-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-21-23

RICO alleges that Respondent, acting as property manager for AOAO Dowsett Point, untimely provided documents, records, and information later than 30 days after receipt of a written request from a unit owner, in potential violation of HRS §§ 514B-154.5(c) and 467-14(13). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

