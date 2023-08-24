Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,601 in the last 365 days.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Commitment to Disclose Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories Inc (Nasdaq: MLAB; “Mesa” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced its commitment to calculate and disclose scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions prior to the August 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as part of its sustainability roadmap. This commitment emphasizes Mesa’s longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility, including environmental initiatives.

“Company-wide, we address climate risks and opportunities through the lens of the Mesa Way, which is a lean-based system for continuously improving,” said Gary Owens, CEO.   “Our products and services benefit the lives of global communities, because the Mesa Way focuses first on protecting the patients that we serve and delivering for our customers in the broader healthcare sector. We accomplish these objectives by focusing on improving the efficiency of our operations and global facilities, through manufacturing process improvements, which may include initiatives that reduce waste and energy consumption.”

While Mesa has always tracked utility costs and usage, tracking scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions will provide a comprehensive, comparable, transparent view of the Company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Clinical Genomics, and Calibration Solutions) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.



CONTACT: Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Commitment to Disclose Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more