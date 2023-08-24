Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Commitment to Disclose Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories Inc (Nasdaq: MLAB; “Mesa” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced its commitment to calculate and disclose scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions prior to the August 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as part of its sustainability roadmap. This commitment emphasizes Mesa’s longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility, including environmental initiatives.



“Company-wide, we address climate risks and opportunities through the lens of the Mesa Way, which is a lean-based system for continuously improving,” said Gary Owens, CEO. “Our products and services benefit the lives of global communities, because the Mesa Way focuses first on protecting the patients that we serve and delivering for our customers in the broader healthcare sector. We accomplish these objectives by focusing on improving the efficiency of our operations and global facilities, through manufacturing process improvements, which may include initiatives that reduce waste and energy consumption.”

While Mesa has always tracked utility costs and usage, tracking scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions will provide a comprehensive, comparable, transparent view of the Company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

