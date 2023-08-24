Stifel Reports July 2023 Operating Data

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for July 31, 2023 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.



Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Total client assets increased in July, primarily as a result of higher equity markets. Recruiting activity was very strong as we added a number of highly productive advisors. Stifel continues to benefit from the investments we’ve made in our business as well as our recent ranking as No. 1 in the employee advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM. Total client cash fell less than 1%, as cash sorting continued to slow, and we have seen this trend continue so far in August.”

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 7/31/2023 7/31/2022 6/30/2023 7/31/2022 6/30/2023 Total client assets $ 426,667 $ 394,662 $ 417,699 8 % 2 % Fee-based client assets $ 157,996 $ 148,658 $ 154,538 6 % 2 % Private Client Group fee-based client assets $ 138,692 $ 130,429 $ 135,606 6 % 2 % Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $ 20,753 $ 19,867 $ 20,562 4 % 1 % Client money market and insured product (1) $ 24,976 $ 26,108 $ 25,092 (4 )% (1 )%

(1) Includes Sweep deposits, Smart Rate deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.



