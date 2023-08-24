ODDITY Appoints Gil Efrati as CEO of SpoiledChild

Efrati tapped to build SpoiledChild into the world’s largest wellness brand

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY, the consumer technology platform behind IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild which is transforming the global beauty and wellness market, today announces the appointment of Gil Efrati to the role of CEO of SpoiledChild.



As CEO, Efrati will build upon the brand’s explosive multicategory growth and deliver against the objective of becoming the world’s largest wellness brand. Efrati will report to ODDITY CEO Oran Holtzman. Efrati brings an outstanding track record and experience in ecommerce. He joins ODDITY from Resident, where as CMO Efrati scaled the business to become the world’s largest and most profitable online mattress company. Prior to Resident, Gil spent seven years at Google leading a variety of ecommerce-focused growth teams.

“SpoiledChild is transforming the wellness industry as the most successful online brand launch in history, leveraging the power of ODDITY’s 40M+ users, 1B+ data points, and groundbreaking technology platform,” said Oran Holtzman, ODDITY’s co-founder and CEO. “I’ve known Gil personally for many years. He’s one of the strongest and most knowledgeable talents that I know in the online arena. His growth mindset and deep ecommerce expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate the brand’s growth and build the future of wellness with SpoiledChild’s powerful momentum. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

SpoiledChild is a multicategory, prestige wellness brand that is redefining the category through technology, science-backed products, and sustainable design. SpoiledChild is an online-only brand powered by ODDITY’s scalable technology platform. Launched in February 2022, the brand has recorded $48 million is gross sales in its first year and is already profitable.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead SpoiledChild,” said Efrati. “I have been following ODDITY’s journey since launch and couldn’t be more excited to join this rocket ship. SpoiledChild is a once in a decade brand with strong unit economics and an extremely talented and results-driven team. I plan on supporting the team to help drive the brand to new peaks, on our way to be the largest wellness brand in the world.”

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

ODDITY, which operates with business headquarters in New York City, R&D center in Tel Aviv, and biotechnology lab in Boston, has built one of the industry's most advanced AI-driven online platforms, leveraging data science, machine learning and computer vision capabilities to deliver a better online experience for consumers. The company deploys cutting-edge data science to identify consumer needs and develops solutions in the form of beauty, wellness, and tech products.

As part of its technology platform, which currently serves its own brands and over 40 million users, ODDITY develops and deploys key consumer-facing technology products, including:

POWERMATCH and SpoiledBrain – AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engines to deliver consumers the perfectly-matched products for them

AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engines to deliver consumers the perfectly-matched products for them Hyperspectral Vision – A patented hyperspectral image recovery software, catapulting the company into the forefront of innovation in computer vision

A patented hyperspectral image recovery software, catapulting the company into the forefront of innovation in computer vision Kenzza – a patented, creator-powered, video-on-demand media platform that represents one of the largest libraries of bespoke beauty media content in the world



The company is developing tools to offer its technology products to external companies.

ODDITY operates ODDITY LABS, an industry leading biotechnology center and pioneer in artificial intelligence-based molecule discovery. ODDITY LABS develops a wide range of proprietary ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides, for the advancement of high performing, science-backed, and beauty and wellness products that address a broad spectrum of consumer needs.

