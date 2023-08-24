BridgeBio Pharma to Present Detailed Results from the Phase 3 ATTRibute Study in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that detailed Phase 3 results from ATTRibute-CM, its study of acoramidis in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM, will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023, taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands on August 25 - 28, 2023. ATTRibute-CM was designed to study the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, next-generation, orally-administered, highly potent, small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin (TTR).



BridgeBio will host an investor call with members of the Company’s leadership team as well as Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., on Monday, August 28 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results shared at the meeting.

In addition to presenting the results from ATTRibute-CM, BridgeBio will also present a moderated poster on the observed near-complete TTR stabilization of acoramidis in patients with variant transthyretin amyloidosis, and will host a satellite symposium to discuss the evolving landscape of ATTR-CM.

Oral presentation & moderated poster session details:

ATTRibute-CM: Acoramidis (AG10) in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., professor at University College London and head of University College London Centre for Amyloidosis and National Amyloidosis Centre research lead

Date/ time: Sunday, August 27 at 11:15 am CEST

Location: ESC Stage, Amsterdam Auditorium, RAI Amsterdam

Acoramidis produces near-complete TTR stabilization in blood samples from patients with variant transthyretin amyloidosis that is greater than that achieved with tafamidis

Presenter: Alan Xian Ji, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, BridgeBio

Date/time: Saturday, August 26 at 5:15 pm CEST

Location: Station 3, RAI Amsterdam

Satellite symposium details:

Evolving Landscape in ATTR-CM: Clinical Practice and Emerging Treatments

Chair: Francesco Cappelli, M.D., medical director of cardiac surgery at the Tuscan Regional Amyloidosis Centre, Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy

Speakers: Marianna Fontana, M.D., director of the Cardiac Magnetic Resonance unit at the University College London and professor of cardiology and honorary consultant cardiologist at the National Amyloidosis Centre, Division of Medicine, University College London, Dr. Pablo Garcia-Pavia, head of the Inherited Cardiac Diseases and Heart Failure unit at the Department of Cardiology of Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro in Madrid, Spain; and Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., professor at University College London and head of University College London Centre for Amyloidosis and National Amyloidosis Centre research lead

Date/time: Monday, August 28 at 12:45 pm CEST

Location: Stockholm Room, RAI Amsterdam

Webcast Information

BridgeBio will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast with members of the company's leadership team as well as Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., professor at University College London and head of University College London Centre for Amyloidosis and National Amyloidosis, to discuss the results presented at ESC 2023 for the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 trial on Monday, August 28 at 8:30 am ET. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the event calendar page of BridgeBio’s website at https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Vikram Bali

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220