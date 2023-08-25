Guide to Individual and Family Tax Credits for 2023 and 2024

Child Tax Credit EIC, Earned Income Credit Energy Tax Credits

To assist taxpayers, the Federal Government has unveiled a comprehensive list of individual and family tax credits for 2023 and 2024.

Key Highlights of Individual and Family Tax Credits in 2023 and 2024:

Child Tax Credit: Families can claim up to $2,000 for children under 18. If you have a dependent child, you may be able to claim the Child Tax Credit when you file your taxes.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Low-to-moderate-income earners can avail of the EITC, with maximum amounts varying based on the number of qualifying children.

Child and Dependent Care Credit: Eligible families can claim a percentage of costs related to child or dependent care, essential for work or job search, with limits based on adjusted gross income.

American Opportunity Credit: A boon for students, this credit covers the first four years of post-secondary education expenses, with a maximum annual credit of $2,500.

Lifetime Learning Credit: Available for taxpayers with qualified tuition and related expenses, this credit offers up to $2,000 annually without a limit on the number of years.

Adoption Credit: Adoptive parents can claim expenses related to adoption, with the maximum amount set at $14,890 per child for 2023, adjusted for inflation in 2024.

Energy Tax Credits: Homeowners making energy-efficient upgrades can benefit from credits related to energy-efficient windows, insulation, solar installations, wind turbines, geothermal systems, and more.

Health Coverage Tax Credits: Eligible taxpayers can get a percentage of their health insurance premiums covered through this credit.

Saver's Credit: Low-to-moderate income earners contributing to retirement accounts might qualify for this credit, offering a maximum of $1,000 ($2,000 if filing jointly).

This array of credits underscores the government's commitment to providing monetary relief and personal and family growth incentives.

