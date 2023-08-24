Kensu Named Challenger and Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kensu, the Data Observability company, today announced that it has been named a Challenger and Fast Mover and is projected to be named a Leader within the coming 12 to 18 months in the GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability. In the report, Kensu falls within the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, having capabilities to stop data incidents from propagating and resolve them twice as fast.
“Unlike most data observability offerings that connect to data sources, Kensu connects to data at the application level to monitor, troubleshoot, and effect continuous prevention of data incidents,” said Andrew Brust, Lead Analyst for Data, AI, and Analytics at GigaOm. “The assortment of use cases Kensu supports based on its application-level connections, including data of any structure variation, in edge environments, and in streaming deployments, is as broad as any offering’s is in this space”.
Kensu has been listed within the “Challenger” ring, on the cusp of the “Leader” ring. This placement coupled with Kensu’s “fast-mover” label reinforces Kensu’s positioning within the broader Data Observability landscape.
The report highlights Kensu’s differentiated approach to Data Observability, granting Kensu an exceptional ranking in the following categories:
- Key criteria including Schema Change Monitoring, Data Pipeline Support, and Edge Capabilities
- Platform evaluation metrics: Contextualization, Ease of Connectability or Configurability, Security & Compliance, and Reusability
- Data Observability solution serving Small & Medium-size Business (SMB) and Large Enterprise market segments, and employed by the Data Engineer user segment.
“Kensu’s mission is to provide business and technology leaders with Data Observability where it counts, and I am delighted to see that work recognised by GigaOm. As a fast mover within this space, we are proud of our solution that stands apart from other offerings with its broad application-level connections that our customers can deploy the observability necessary to obtain total trust in their data,” said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Kensu.
Access the full GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability here: www.kensu.io/gigaom-report.
For more information about how Kensu’s Data Observability solution, visit www.kensu.io.
About Kensu.io
Kensu’s Data Observability solution allows data teams to reduce risks and costs related to data incidents. It also helps them scale up value creation from their data.
Its disruptive approach goes beyond simply scanning data files and collecting application logs here and there: it monitors data at the source, where and when the applications are using it.
Data teams are always in control, troubleshooting data issues faster and preventing them from propagating. Hence, they can trust what they deliver and get the most out of their investment in data. Find out more at www.kensu.io.
