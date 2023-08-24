NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE

OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Mr. Eric Krafft Reports Participation on the Private Placement of Leading Edge Materials Corp.

MONACO, August 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Eric Krafft announces that, Mr. Eric Krafft, Interim CEO of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (the “Company”) or (“LEM”) has purchased under the Company’s most recent non-brokered private placement 10,352,173 Units of LEM (“Units”) at a price of CAD$0.115 per Unit (the “Acquisition”) for aggregate proceeds of $1,190,500. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.225 per Warrant Share until the date which is four (4) years from the closing date of the Private Placement (the “Closing Date”).

Upon closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Krafft holds 72,556,577 Common Shares representing 38.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and 44.68% of the Common Shares on a fully diluted basis. The 10,352,173 Common Shares acquired by Mr. Krafft pursuant to the Acquisition, represent approximately 5.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of LEM, on a non-diluted basis, and 4.22% on a fully-diluted basis. Following the Acquisition, the percentage of Common Shares owned or controlled by Mr. Eric Krafft increased by 1.17%.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Krafft owned and controlled 62,204,404 Common Shares of LEM, representing approximately 37.58% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of LEM, on a non-diluted basis, 24,150,000 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to acquire 24,150,000 additional Common Shares of LEM and 2,500,000 stock options (the “Options”) to acquire an additional 2,500,000 Common Shares of LEM.

Immediately after the Acquisition, Mr. Eric Krafft owns and controls 72,556,577 Common Shares of LEM, representing approximately 38.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of LEM, 34,502,173 Warrants and 2,500,000 Options. Assuming exercise of the Warrants and Options by Mr. Krafft only, Mr.

Krafft would have control or direction over 109,558,750 Common Shares of LEM representing 46.22% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of LEM.

Eric Krafft has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and has a long-term view of his

investment. In the future, Mr. Krafft may take such actions in respect of his investment in LEM

as he may deem appropriate, depending on the market conditions and circumstances at that time.

The Early Warning Report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions via SEDAR and will

be available for viewing on LEM’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Mr. Eric Krafft at

+377 9797 8420.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United

States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered

or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act

and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Attachment