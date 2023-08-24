Spotlight on Individual Tax Deductions Allowed in 2023 and 2024:

Standard Deduction Amount Mortgage Interest Tax Deduction Medical expenses tax deduction

With the onset of a new tax season, the Federal Government releases updated individual tax deduction allowances set for 2023 and 2024, offering taxpayers clarity and financial reprieve.

These deductions are tailored to benefit a wide range of taxpayers, ensuring every citizen can leverage the maximum potential tax savings.

Key Highlights of Individual Tax Deductions Allowed in 2023 and 2024:

Standard Deduction: The standard deduction amounts are adjusted for inflation. Singles can claim up to $13,000, while married couples filing jointly are eligible for $26,000. Heads of households have a limit set at $19,300.

Home Mortgage Interest: Taxpayers can still deduct interest on mortgages for primary or secondary residences. The cap remains at loans up to $750,000.

State and Local Taxes (SALT): Deductions for state and local taxes, including property taxes, remain but are capped at $10,000 or $5,000 for married individuals filing separately.

Medical Expenses: Taxpayers can deduct out-of-pocket medical expenses exceeding 7.5% of their adjusted gross income.

Charitable Donations: Those who itemize can deduct contributions made to eligible organizations up to 60% of their adjusted gross income.

Educational Deductions: Student loan interest remains deductible up to $2,500. Additionally, tuition and fee deductions are available, benefiting taxpayers with education expenses.

Work-Related Expenses: Unreimbursed employee expenses are no longer universally deductible, but specific professions, like military reservists and performing artists, may still claim certain work-related expenses.

IRA Contributions: Traditional IRA contributions remain deductible, subject to certain income and coverage limitations.

Taxpayers are urged to familiarize themselves with these pivotal deductions, ensuring a smooth and maximally beneficial filing experience.

