Governor Phil Scott Announces more than $3.6 Million in HUD Grant Funding Awarded Across Vermont

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced recipients of $3.6 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. $2.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) federal funding was awarded through the Vermont Community Development Program, as well as $500,000 in Recovery Housing Program (RHP) funds, and $500,000 in CDBG CARES Act (CDBG-CV) monies. This funding will leverage $44 million in other funding including state, federal and private sources. The funding will support nine projects throughout Vermont including mixed income housing developments, recovery housing and the revitalization of community facilities.

“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public facilities and support recovery housing projects, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods throughout Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott.

CDBG and RHP funds provide federal funding to help local communities address priority projects that primarily benefit individuals of low or moderate income. CDBG supports a wide range of projects, including for planning and implementation of housing, economic development, public infrastructure, and community facilities such as childcare and senior centers.

“The CDBG and RHP programs are essential tools for building and redeveloping the affordable housing our communities need,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This funding, in coordination with other state, federal and private funding opportunities, addresses the widespread need to replace aging infrastructure and to promote housing affordability for all.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Representative Becca Balint have been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible.

In a joint statement, Senator Sanders, Senator Welch, and Representative Balint said: “At its core, this program is about transforming communities by creating opportunities for Vermonters. These grants sustain our sense of community and drive their local economies. They will play diverse and critical roles in our communities, from building new mixed-income housing to supporting housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders. These federal investments will offer a much needed helping hand to community members who need it most, and we congratulate each of the recipients.”

The Fiscal Year 2023 Community Development Block Grants, CDBG CARES Act, and Recovery Housing Program funds were awarded to these 9 projects:

Town of Bennington - $386,190 CDBG award to support the redevelopment of the former Bennington High School into a mixed-use facility with mixed-income housing and community facility space including offices, childcare, and a community center.

Town of Bennington – $500,000 RHP supplemental award to support the Gage Street Recovery Housing project for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders.

Town of Brattleboro - $450,000 CDBG award to support the infill development for the relocation of up to 26 mobile homes in the Tri-Park that are located within the floodplain.

Town of Craftsbury - $500,000 CDBG-CV supplemental award to support HVAC improvements at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.

Town of Middlebury - $1,250,000 CDBG award to support the construction of new multi-phased, mixed-income development that will include owner-occupied and rental housing units.

Town of Proctor - $60,000 CDBG award to support the site feasibility study, and environmental analysis for light industrial use activities at the portion of the former Marble Company building that is currently vacant.

City of Rutland - $900,000 CDBG award to rehabilitate and preserve 22 units of existing affordable rental housing.

Town of St. Johnsbury - $330,000 CDBG award to support the Town’s remediation and renovations of the Historic former St. Johnsbury Armory building. When completed, the building will house the Town’s Police Department and a regional Dispatch and Training Center.

Town of St. Johnsbury - $60,000 CDBG award to complete a feasibility study to determine if the property located along Memorial Drive would be suitable for relocating the Northeast Kingdom Community Action and Northeast Employment and Training Organization administrative and programmatic offices.

For details on these CDBG, CDBG-CV, and RHP awardees and projects visit the DHCD website.