Elevating the Face of Horror with Kane Hodder

The 2023 Face of Horror will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder at the Woodbury House in Hollywood

With exclusive workshops, an additional winning opportunity, and the return of Kane Hodder, the 2023 Face of Horror Competition is sure to stir up some screams.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Face of Horror Competition is once again luring in some of the most terrifying horror buffs across the nation. Last year, Megan Higby, better known as Whiskey Tango in the burlesque circuit, was named the first-ever Face of Horror. She was flown to the iconic Buffalo Bill’s House for a ghastly photoshoot with the legend Kane Hodder, who is an American author, stuntman, and actor best known for his portrayal of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise and as Victor Crowley in the Hatchet franchise. The photoshoot was featured in Rue Morgue magazine as Whiskey Tango solidified herself as the Final Girl in the competition.

And now... the horror returns and things are getting even gorier as one horror enthusiast will win $13,000 and hit the hills of Hollywood to go head-to-head in a photoshoot with Kane Hodder at the iconic Woodbury House to be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine. This year, not only do competitors gain exposure as they rep themselves to their supporters, but they will gain exclusive access to industry workshops guaranteed to make their heads spin.

Exclusive Workshops

Haunting workshops will be led by acclaimed special effects makeup artist Gabe Bartalos, visionary filmmaker/writer Adam Green, composer Rocky Gray, and actress Geretta Geretta. Competitors will step into the world of fright and discover the secrets behind crafting chilling experiences from these industry luminaries.

Kane’s Pick

Along with industry workshops, another elevation to the 2023 competition is that there will be two winners. The "Public’s Choice," who will take home the prize money and participate in the photoshoot with Hodder, will be chosen through public voting, while "Kane’s Pick" will be chosen exclusively by Hodder, himself. Here’s how it works according faceofhorror.org rules: Upon entry into the "The Living Dead" Round, all remaining Competitors will be able to submit a video of the Competitor exhibiting their most horrifying work (e.g. costume[s], special FX makeup, acting, sculpture[s], artwork, etc.). Hodder will select one (1) winning Competitor from all eligible video submissions as the "Kane's Pick" Prize Winner. The last one standing will be flown to LA to meet Kane Hodder in person.

Horror for a Cause

Stephen King once said, "We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." We all love the feeling of being scared, but we also love knowing that it's all just fiction. Unfortunately, many of us will experience real-life horror at some point, such as the devastating effects of childhood cancer. But, thanks to organizations like the B+ Foundation, childhood cancer doesn't have to be so scary. Face of Horror is proud to support the B+ Foundation to aid in its mission to provide financial assistance to families, fund childhood cancer research, bring awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spread positivity!

Photoshoot

Rue Morgue, a must-read for horror fans, delves into classic films, upcoming releases, and captivating interviews. The future Face of Horror will head to Hollywood for a one-of-a-kind photoshoot with Kane Hodder, leaving their mark in the pages of this esteemed legacy. Hollyweird, the heart of horror, has shaped the genre from silent cinemas to iconic works like Dracula and Scream.

The imminent Face of Horror will conjure with Kane Hodder at the Woodbury House, an iconic filming location known for American Horror Story, True Blood, and V/H/S, among others. The Colonial Revival structure was built in 1882 and has a haunted history with reports of mischievous spirits and poltergeists.

Face of Horror is currently accepting registrations and public voting opens September 5, 2023.