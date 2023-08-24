Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) Expresses Strong Support for the Harvard-Westlake River Park Project
VICA President, Stuart Waldman, praises the project's dedication to sustainability.
The Harvard-Westlake River Park project encapsulates the perfect blend of honoring history while embracing progress. ”VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) supports the Harvard-Westlake River Park project, recognizing its potential to preserve the historical significance of the Weddington Golf & Tennis property while enhancing the community's recreational spaces and fostering sustainability through its development.
VICA President Stuart Waldman emphasizes:
"In an era when open spaces are increasingly rare, the Harvard-Westlake River Park project encapsulates the perfect blend of honoring history while embracing progress. This project rejects both conventional commercial and residential development, ensuring that the last green expanse along the LA River is preserved for generations to come.”
“This project will not only benefit the students of Harvard-Westlake School but also open its doors to the broader community while enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The River Park development is an investment in the well-being of our community, guaranteeing a legacy of recreation and enjoyment for Studio City patrons.”
“Environmental stewardship is at the center of this project. River Park is poised to deliver substantial water savings, an abundance of trees that offer shade and carbon capture, native landscaping that nurtures wildlife, and a significant investment in solar power. The project's dedication to sustainability makes this initiative a true win-win for our community.”
The mission of the Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) is to enhance the economic vitality of the greater San Fernando Valley region by advocating for a better business climate and quality of life. Visit www.vica.com for more information.
