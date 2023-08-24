Global Deflectable Catheters Market Size is Poised to Exceed $15.1 Billion by 2030, Witness 5.3% CAGR

[224 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Deflectable Catheters Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 10.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are MAC Medical Inc., Medical Murray, Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Spectrum Plastics Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, J&J MedTech, CathRx Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Biomerics, Duke Extrusion, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Dynaflex, Integer Holdings, Gemini MedTech, BioCardia Inc., and others.

What are Deflectable Catheters? How big is the Deflectable Catheters Industry?

Report Overview:

Because of its widespread application in the medical industry as therapeutic devices and drug delivery devices, deflectable catheters are used by medical professionals and healthcare service providers all over the world. These goods consist of a lengthy catheter body that has an electrode attached to it along the distal portion of the catheter body. Under conditions of high pressure, the device assists in the movement of blood through the various tissues and blood channels of the heart. The necessity to reach various anatomical body parts in humans for the purpose of biopsy has contributed to an increase in the need for deflectable catheters. Additionally, the demand for minimally invasive procedures of the heart or heart valves has been increasing over the past several years.

Global Deflectable Catheters Market: Growth Factors

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses drives up the demand for deflectable catheters in the medical industry.

The growth of the global market for deflectable catheters will be driven in large part by a rise in the incidence of heart problems and peripheral artery ailments among the world's elderly population. The necessity of performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in order to limit the amount of pain and blood loss experienced by patients has resulted in a widespread preference for deflectable catheters in the medical community all over the world. The global market for medical equipment is expected to expand as a result of technological advances in this sector. In addition, expanding catheter scalability in operations and the requirement for shorter fluoroscopy periods will both contribute to the global market's potential for expansion in scope.

In addition to this, a widespread mandate to reduce the amount of radiation exposure that patients and medical professionals are subjected to will drive global market trends. In addition, a significant number of mergers and acquisitions that have recently occurred in the healthcare and biotechnology industries are anticipated to have an effect on the demand in the global market in the years to come. For example, in the third quarter of 2019, the American company Boston Scientific Corporation, which manufactures medical devices and is situated in the United States, announced that it had acquired BTG Plc, a healthcare company based in the United Kingdom. It is anticipated that the move will be beneficial to the former in growing its product line of speciality pharmaceuticals and strengthening its position in the medical device sector.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Restraints

The dangers of complications resulting from the usage of the product have the potential to halt the rise of the worldwide industry by the year 2030.

The use of deflectable catheters is associated with an increasing number of consequences, some of which include embolism, myocardial infection, hematoma haemorrhage, pseudoaneurysm, thrombosis, arteriovenous fistula, and allergic reaction. These complications have the potential to slow the growth of the worldwide deflectable catheters market. In addition to this, an increase in the cost of raw materials that results in an increase in product costs would further impede the expansion of the global sector over the course of the projection period. In addition, the unfavourable compensation regulations that are prevalent in developing economies have the potential to further discourage the expansion of the business in the years to come. Because of the high import charges, the price of medical equipment in third-world nations has seen a tremendous increase in recent years. This has created obstacles in the road of expansion for the worldwide sector.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players MAC Medical Inc., Medical Murray, Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Spectrum Plastics Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, J&J MedTech, CathRx Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Biomerics, Duke Extrusion, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Dynaflex, Integer Holdings, Gemini MedTech, and BioCardia Inc. Key Segment By Application, By Product, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Deflectable Catheters Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for deflectable catheters around the world may be broken down into four different categories: product, application, end-user, and geography.

The global market for deflectable catheters may be broken down into three different product categories: uni-directional deflectable catheters, bi-directional deflectable catheters, and multi-directional deflectable catheters. Each of these categories is subdivided further into subcategories. Furthermore, the sector of the market for multi-directional deflectable catheters, which held nearly 57% of the total market share in 2022, is anticipated to register the greatest CAGR over the course of the anticipated period. It is possible that the large demand for multi-directional deflectable catheters in the healthcare activities carried out in a variety of super-specialty and multispecialty hospitals and clinics across the globe will be the driving force behind the expansion of this market segment over the next few years.

The global market for deflectable catheters can be segmented into the coronary interventions, electrophysiology, diagnostics imaging, and peripheral interventions submarkets, depending on the application they are used for. In addition to this, the peripheral interventions sector is expected to establish segmental dominance during the assessment period. In 2022, this segment accounted for approximately half of the worldwide industry share, and it is anticipated that it will continue to contribute approximately half of the global industry share going forward. It is possible that the segmental expansion over the course of the analysis timeline will be accompanied by an increase in the demand for products in the periphery interventions. In addition, the rise in the number of patients admitted to hospitals with cardiac conditions has prepared the way for an increase in the market for products used in peripheral intervention treatments.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and clinics, independent catheterization labs, and other types of medical facilities make up the hospital segment of the global market for deflectable catheters. In addition, it is anticipated that the hospitals segment would be a leading section during the assessment period. In 2022, the hospitals segment was responsible for almost two-thirds of the global industry share. An increase in the use of products in hospitals as a result of a great demand for improved patient care and cost-effective healthcare solutions may be a potential contributor to the segmental growth that occurred over the course of the period that was analysed.

The global Deflectable Catheters market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Coronary Interventions

Electrophysiology

Diagnostics Imaging

Peripheral Interventions

By Product

Uni-Directional Deflectable Catheters

Bi-Directional Deflectable Catheters

Multi-Directional Deflectable Catheters

By End-User

Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics

Independent Catheterization Labs

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Deflectable Catheters market include -

MAC Medical Inc.

Medical Murray

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Spectrum Plastics Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

J&J MedTech

CathRx Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Biomerics

Duke Extrusion

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Dynaflex

Integer Holdings

Gemini MedTech

BioCardia Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Deflectable Catheters market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Deflectable Catheters market size was valued at around US$ 10.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.1 billion by 2030.

The global deflectable catheters market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in the occurrence of heart disorders & peripheral artery ailments in the geriatric population.

In terms of application, the peripheral interventions segment is slated to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Based on the product, the multi-directional deflectable catheters segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment is anticipated to lead the end-user space in the assessment period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific deflectable catheters market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Deflectable Catheters industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Deflectable Catheters Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Deflectable Catheters Industry?

What segments does the Deflectable Catheters Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Deflectable Catheters Market sample report and company profiles?





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analy sis By Application, By Product, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors





Regional Analysis:

North America to contribute majorly towards global market share Over 2023-2030

The growth of the deflectable catheters market in North America over the forecast timeframe can be subject to a rise in the frequency of heart diseases in countries such as the U.S. transforming into huge usage of deflectable catheters in the healthcare sector in the country. The availability of timely healthcare services and improved healthcare facilities in the region will further promulgate the scope of the regional market surge. The presence of major medical device manufacturers in the countries of North America will further pave the way for the expansion of the market in the sub-continent.

The Asia-Pacific deflectable catheters industry is set to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline owing to an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries in countries such as India and China of the Asia-Pacific zone. In addition to this, supportive government healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat in countries like India will further exponentiate the growth of the industry in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America







