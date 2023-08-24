Daniel Brian Advertising (DBA) Wins Netty Award for “Chick-Fil A: A Story of Raving Fans” Social Media Campaign
DBA’s Social Strategy Process Provided Operators Tools to Engage Communities and Create Lasting Customer RelationshipsDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Brian Advertising (DBA), one of the leading digital advertising agencies in the country, is the proud recipient of a 2023 Netty Award for its social engagement strategy and innovative toolset for Chick-Fil A operators to engage with communities and customers titled, “Chick-Fil A: A Story of Raving Fans.”
This campaign stands as a groundbreaking work in the field of Social Media for Restaurants. DBA created a process for crafting in-store events that, when executed by any operator, would not only engage kids and families, but would enrich their lives and extend beyond the restaurant to create value in their lives.
DBA’s work on Chick-fil-A has earned the prestigious award after the Agency developed dozens of events along with best practices on how to execute events in a remarkable way, along with turnkey digital toolkits and assets. The DBA platform served as a hub of knowledge where operators went to learn best practices from not only Chick-fil-A corporate but from fellow operators who could share their best practices from each local market.
“Building a brand in social media is not about what a brand says, but what it does,” said DBA CEO and Founder Daniel Cobb. “So, we worked with Chick-fil-A to do something remarkable. Instead of making kids meal toys that promote the latest Disney movie release, we packed kids meals with object lessons for children.”
Kids meals included “Surprise It Forward” gift cards, which allowed the child to choose a friend, family member or loved one as the recipient. There were also in-store events fostering family and customer connections, like Daddy Daughter Date Night, and Stuffed Animal Sleepover, among others. All of these promotions and events were provided in an easily accessible toolkit for Chick-Fil A’s operators and franchisees in any market.
The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.
Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field.
For more information about Daniel Brian Advertising and our award-winning Chick-Fil-A: A Story of Raving: https://danielbrian.com/work/fast-food-branding/
About Daniel Brian Advertising
Named a "Top Social Media Marketing Company" by Clutch, a "Top 10 Digital Agency" by CIO Review, and a “Top 10 Social Media Agency" by InfluenceGrid, Daniel Brian Advertising is a digital-first brand agency providing emotional connections and measurement at every touchpoint of the consumer journey. DBA specializes in growing awareness and customer volumes for purpose-driven brands, such as health, food, finance, and retail franchise chains. Some of DBA's past and current clients include Hungry Howie’s Pizza, University of Michigan Health, Valley Children’s Hospital, Rocket Mortgage, Chick-fil-A and Meijer. Their work has garnered dozens of industry awards, including 24 Emmy Awards. Founded in Detroit, Michigan during the digital revolution of the '90s, DBA began as one of the first fully integrated marketing and advertising firms, offering both broadcast and digital media services.
As its Chief Strategy Officer and brand consultant, Daniel Cobb co-founded Daniel Brian Advertising, on a vision for purpose-driven marketing. As a Forbes editor and author of “Surfing the Black Wave: Brand Leadership in the Digital Age,” Daniel is constantly questioning how emotional engagement impacts a consumer’s choice in a competitive market. For more information, contact DBA at: https://danielbrian.com/
About The Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.
