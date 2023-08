Morningstar™ Anoints VICEX as Longest-Running Anti-ESG Fund

OR SEARCH FOR SYMBOL: VICEX

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Criticism of sustainable investing in the U.S. has become politicized over the past decade. A recent study by Morningstar™ counts 27 funds that have picked up the anti-ESG banner. Morningstar defines anti-ESG funds as those who "take the opposite tack from sustainable investing and its sibling, environmental, social, and governance investing."According to Morningstar, most anti-ESG Funds have a short track record, with the exception of two funds - The USA Mutuals Vice Fund and the VanEck Gaming ETF BJK. The report shows the vast majority of these funds launched within the past two years. The Vice Fund was launched over 21 years ago. It is the longest-running anti-ESG fund, according to Morningstar.Under normal market conditions, the Vice Fund (VICEX) invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries.The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry). “Vice industries” are those industries whose focus, in the Adviser’s assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies.To read more on The Vice Fund, click here: www.ViceFund.com ______________________HOW TO INVEST:The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for the symbol VICEX with your custodian.You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. Click here to learn more on how to invest. ______________________About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.:USA Mutuals has provided alternative investment strategies to institutional and retail clients for nearly three decades. Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate:Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.______________________INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.USAMUTUALS.COM . READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.______________________IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund will concentrate its net assets in industries that have significant barriers to entry including the alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries, the Fund may be subject to the risks affecting those industries, including the risk that the securities of companies within those industries will underperform due to adverse economic conditions, regulatory or legislative changes or increased competition affecting those industries, more than would a fund that invests in a wide variety of industries. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund invests in smaller companies, which involve additional risks, such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could result in losing more than the amount invested. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss.Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/ The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.5647-NLD-8/25/2023