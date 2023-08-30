Social Media Silly: How Social Media Affects the Cosmetic Industry
There is A LOT of absolutely ridiculous information out there.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced digital age, the impact of social media on various aspects of life cannot be denied. One area that has witnessed both positive and negative consequences is the field of plastic surgery. Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, of Southern Aesthetics in New Orleans, delves into the phenomenon of "going social media silly" when it comes to plastic surgery education. While social media platforms have revolutionized information sharing, Dr. Treece underscores the need for discernment and highlights both the benefits and pitfalls associated with this trend.
— Dr. Penelope Treece
"I like this a lot, as it can lead to more in-depth consultations with patients," remarks Dr. Treece. The accessibility of information on social media has empowered individuals to be more informed about cosmetic procedures they might be interested in. This newfound knowledge allows for more meaningful conversations during consultations, enabling patients to express their preferences and concerns more effectively.
However, Dr. Treece notes, "There is A LOT of absolutely ridiculous information out there." The democratization of information on social media has its downside. Misinformation, exaggerations, and unfounded claims can spread like wildfire, causing confusion and potentially steering individuals in the wrong direction. Dr. Treece urges patients to verify information from reliable sources and consult board-certified surgeons before making any decisions.
"So many egos are on social media creating new procedures (usually named after themselves) that are not new at all," warns Dr. Treece. The allure of attention sometimes drives practitioners to label existing procedures as innovative, leading to misguided expectations among the public. Dr. Treece emphasizes the importance of trusting reputable professionals who prioritize patient safety and satisfaction over self-promotion.
One example of the potential pitfalls of social media is the phenomenon known as "Pillow Face" on Instagram. Dr. Treece elaborates, "The 'Pillow Face' trend involves overfilling the cheeks and lips to an unnatural extent. While this might look glamorous in filtered photos, the long-term consequences can be alarming." Social media can inadvertently glorify certain aesthetics that might not align with a patient's natural features or long-term well-being.
Despite the challenges, social media could potentially be a boon for the cosmetic industry. Dr. Treece highlights how it opens up a platform for open dialogues and conversations about realistic expectations, recovery experiences, and post-procedure care. Patients can now connect with each other, sharing their journeys and offering valuable insights that contribute to a more well-rounded understanding of cosmetic procedures. This community-driven approach fosters a sense of camaraderie and support among individuals considering or undergoing treatments.
In conclusion, Dr. Treece acknowledges the dual nature of social media's impact on the cosmetic field. "It's a double-edged sword," she states. While it has brought education and awareness to the forefront, it also demands vigilance and careful evaluation of the information being consumed. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Treece encourages individuals to prioritize their safety and well-being by seeking guidance from reputable professionals rather than being swayed solely by the trends circulating on social media.
