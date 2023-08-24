Abuse Guardians, A National Alliance Of Lawyers Who Only Represent Survivors Of Sexual Abuse, Has Appointed Ervin Nevitt, Esquire As Their Attorney For Illinois

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania – Abuse Guardians, a national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse, is proud to announce they have appointed sexual abuse lawyer Ervin Nevitt, as their attorney for Illinois.

Abuse Guardians utilizes a strict review procedure in choosing the Abuse Guardian for a particular state, to ensure the brand is trusted and known in the survivor community. These specifications include:

Years of experience in representing survivors of abuse

Numbers of sex abuse cases handled

Reported sexual assault lawsuit verdicts and settlements

Awards won by the attorney and law firm

Publications by lawyers at that firm around sexual misconduct litigation

Reviews written by clients of that firm from across the web

Memberships at specific industry organizations

Ervin Nevitt, Esquire is a distinguished and experienced Sexual abuse lawyer in Chicago Illinois who practices at the Coplan + Crane law firm located in Illinois. With a profound understanding of the complexities of these difficult cases, he is committed to helping survivors of sexual abuse achieve justice and move forward with dignity. He is currently accepting a wide range of sexual abuse cases, including daycare abuse cases, child sexual abuse cases, doctor assault cases, abuse in religious institutions, abuse in sports institutions, and cases of abuse at boarding schools. His extensive knowledge, skill, and passion for righting wrongs make him the ideal choice for Abuse Guardians.

Brian Kent, Esquire of Abuse Guardians, said, “Ervin is a phenomenal attorney and will serve many survivors of sexual abuse in Illinois very well. We are proud to make him a member of our national alliance.”

Helping Clients Fight For Justice Throughout Illinois

Illinois is a state with complex laws when it comes to sexual abuse civil claims, making it critical for sexual abuse victims to have an experienced attorney on their side to provide invaluable guidance and support as they navigate through the legal process.

Ervin Nevitt is a knowledgeable sexual abuse lawyer in Illinois. He understands the delicate nature of these cases and will ensure that each client’s rights are fully protected throughout the process. He has extensive knowledge in all aspects of civil claims against institutional defendants and can provide advice on how best to pursue legal action in such matters as well as being able to offer compassionate counsel during these difficult times.

As an experienced sexual assault attorney in Illinois, Ervin Nevitt has earned a reputation as an ethical professional who is dedicated to representing his clients with integrity and respect. He takes the time to understand the gravity of each case and is committed to providing comprehensive legal services tailored specifically to everyone’s unique needs.

In addition to his work in sexual abuse cases, Ervin Nevitt has also demonstrated expertise in handling personal injury claims and utilizes a variety of strategies to secure favorable verdicts and settlements for clients who have suffered due to the negligence or wrongdoing of others. His experience spans various areas of personal injury law, such as motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and premises liability.

About Abuse Guardians

Abuse Guardians is an organization of lawyers from all over the United States that only represents survivors of sexual abuse and their families in civil claims.

Abuse Guardians is comprised of attorneys and survivor advocates who are equipped to help those who suffered from sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and other sex crimes, find experienced and qualified representation for their matter. Abuse Guardians understand the impact these types of abuses can have on victims and their families and use their skills and expertise to build a strong case for their clients.

More Information

To find out more about Abuse Guardians and their decision to appoint Ervin Nevitt, Esquire, as their attorney for Illinois, please visit the website at https://abuseguardian.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/abuse-guardians-a-national-alliance-of-lawyers-who-only-represent-survivors-of-sexual-abuse-has-appointed-ervin-nevitt-esquire-as-their-attorney-for-illinois/

About Abuse Guardian: Mt Vernon

Compensation will not change what happened to you. But the sense of justice that comes with it will help in your recovery process. This has been the experience of our network of sexual abuse lawyers all across the country.

Contact Abuse Guardian: Mt Vernon

11 W Prospect Ave #37

Mt Vernon

New York 10550

United States

866-577-2786

Website: https://abuseguardian.com/