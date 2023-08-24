South Carolina Department of Education Announces Meet and Greet with Superintendent Finalist

The South Carolina Department of Education has announced Dr. Vallerie Coath Cave as the finalist candidate for the Allendale County Schools superintendent position. Parents, students, and community members are invited to meet Cave at a community-wide reception at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 in the Allendale-Fairfax High School cafeteria.

“During her interview, Vallerie emphasized her belief in the potential of every single student in Allendale and presented a concrete and systematic plan for achieving high student outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “She sees possibilities rather than obstacles, and her positive energy underscores the bright hope we see when we look into the eyes of these students and teachers.”



Cave recently served as Colleton County School District superintendent from July 2021 through June 2023. Prior to her arrival in Colleton County, she was Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools in Savannah, Georgia.



“I am excited for the possibility to return home and lead the school district that molded me into the leader I have become today,” Cave said. “I am confident that, with my skill set, I will bring a wealth of energy, vitality, and tenacity that is needed. I look forward to meeting with the community to share about my vision for the future.”



A native of Allendale County, Cave began her educational journey in her hometown as a first-grade teacher in Allendale Primary School. She then taught for several years in Beaufort County before serving in various administrative roles with the district. Cave also served four years as a principal in Georgia.



Cave holds several degrees, including a Masters in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina, and a doctorate in leadership from Walden University. Cave is an avid church musician and loves spending time with her mother, two children and six grandchildren.