Royalton Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001384

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP-Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/22/2023, at 1053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avon Dr. Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jennifer R. Kelley

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/22/2023, at approximately 1053 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple calls reporting a female yelling and screaming at a neighbor on Avon Dr, in the town of Bethel, County of Windsor, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Kelley (Age 44) acted in a disorderly manner and verbally assaulted her neighbor. On 08/18/2023, Kelley was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 10/10/2023, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023 at 0800AM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov