Royalton Barracks/Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001384
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP-Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/22/2023, at 1053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avon Dr. Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jennifer R. Kelley
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/22/2023, at approximately 1053 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple calls reporting a female yelling and screaming at a neighbor on Avon Dr, in the town of Bethel, County of Windsor, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Kelley (Age 44) acted in a disorderly manner and verbally assaulted her neighbor. On 08/18/2023, Kelley was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 10/10/2023, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023 at 0800AM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov