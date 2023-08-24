Ice-T & Coco to Host “Barbie and Ken Pink Rose Soiree” Smiles Through Cars Charity Event

Ice T & Coco, photo courtesy of Rob Rich/Society Allure Smiles Through Cars, photo courtesy of Smiles Through Cars Richie Hosein & Joseph Gannone, photo courtesy of Joseph Gannone

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Power Couple Ice-T and Coco are to host the “Barbie & Ken Pink Rose Soiree” charity event on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 from 6:00 to 11:00 PM at The Bentley Hotel in Southampton, New York. Sponsorship proceeds benefit Smiles Through Cars Charity, a not-for-profit organization, whose dedicated volunteers use the unusual combination of superhero costumes and exotic cars to bring smiles to the faces of sick and underprivileged children during times of despair.



The founder of Smiles Through Cars and Great Neck, NY resident Josh Aryeh has made a name for himself by dressing up as Batman and visiting distressed kids in an array of high-end automobiles thus bringing hope to children who are either suffering from disabling illnesses or are underserved. The charity is celebrating 15 years of assisting families in need. Smiles Through Cars has an impressive track record of achievements with an astounding 30,000 visits to children and families in need, $2,000,000 raised and donated, and widespread awareness and powerful support.



American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer Ice-T, along with wife Coco, model, actress and entrepreneur are hosting the event to raise awareness and funds for the charity and support its mission. Jennifer Aydin, who stars on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”, is scheduled to make an appearance, and food for the “Barbie and Ken Pink Rose Soiree” is being provided by Chef Meze of El Turco Hamptons. The fundraiser is produced by renowned philanthropist, Richie Hosein and his partner Joseph Gannone.



About Smiles Through Cars

The charity’s mission began with an introduction between Josh Aryeh and Jessica, an 8-year-old girl in Queens, NY battling a rare form of cancer. Jessica had lost sight of the joy in her life and Josh knew there was something that had to be done. A car enthusiast, Josh borrowed a family member’s sports car and embarked on a mission to make Jessica smile. That was the first visit, but to date, Smiles Through Cars has conducted 30,000 visits to children in need. The organization has satellite locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, and Florida, and its goal is to realize 100 locations globally by 2025. Instagram @batmanrealaccount



About Ice-T & Coco

Tracy Lauren Marrow, famously known as Ice-T, is an American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer who emerged as a trailblazing force in the hip-hop scene during the late 1980s. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Ice-T's journey to fame was marked by his unapologetic lyrics and captivating storytelling abilities. His iconic role as Detective Fin Tutuola on the long-running TV series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" showcased his acting ability and introduced him to a whole new audience. Ice-T also explored the realm of writing. His memoir, "Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption," provided readers with a raw and honest account of his life's journey. Instagram @icet



Coco is an American model, dancer, actress and entrepreneur. She has been married to Ice-T for 19 years, and together they have a daughter, Chanel. Coco's rise to fame began as a swimsuit and lingerie model. Her unique style and love for pushing fashion boundaries earned her a dedicated fan base and numerous opportunities in the fashion industry. One of the most well-known was launching her own fashion line, “Licious,” which celebrates body positivity and women;s empowerment. Coco's partnership with Ice-T has opened doors to various ventures such as her reality TV show, "Ice Loves Coco,” which provided audiences with an inside look into their life as a couple, showcasing their dynamic chemistry and shared endeavors. Instagram @coco



About Richie Hosein

Richie Hosein has successfully built a strong presence in the healthcare, hospitality and music arenas. He currently serves as an active Philanthropist and Investor and was named in Yahoo Finance as one of the top entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020. Hosein is the Co-Founder of Etiquette Management Group. His Hospitality ventures include: Investor of 1OAK Southampton, a music & nightlife venue in Southampton, New York; owner of A.M. Southampton, billed as Southampton’s #1-night life experience; owner of the Red Rabbit Club in the Meatpacking district in NYC, one of the top NYC Nightclubs hosting famous artists including: Meek Mill, Future, Lil Baby, 50 cent, and the FoodGod - Jonathan Cheban, Hosein is also the CEO and Co-Founder of Baseline Health, whose mission is to transform the healthcare industry and promote preventive health, and he is the President of TRE Medical, a leading medical device sales consultancy. Instagram @richiehosein



About Joseph Gannone

Joseph Ganonne is a dynamic entrepreneur and prominent figure in the hospitality realm. He is a visionary and founder of Social Pressure LLC, a cutting-edge promotional marketing and events company. As a partner of the Sessions Group NY, Joe has shaped the industry landscape by leveraging his promotional and event coordination. He provides consulting services to both the construction and medical industries, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and influential entrepreneur. Instagram @joe_gannone