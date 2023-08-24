- Docket Number:
- FDA-2003-D-0369
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Veterinary Medicine
Office of Regulatory Affairs
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the availability of a guidance for industry entitled “Formal Dispute Resolution: Scientific and Technical Issues Related to Pharmaceutical CGMP.” The guidance describes a formal, two-tiered dispute resolution process intended to resolve disputes of scientific and technical issues relating to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) that arise during FDA inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturers.
