US Digestive Health Welcomes Nine New Providers

The physicians will support USDH’s expansion throughout Pennsylvania

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, today announced the addition of nine physicians this summer to its continuously expanding footprint.

The physicians will practice at various locations throughout Pennsylvania, spanning multiple counties, including Bucks, Chester, Lancaster and Montgomery.

Joining USDH’s various office locations are:

  • Faiz Afridi, MD, Langhorne
  • Maggie Cheung, MD, East Norriton, Lansdale-Sumneytown, Sellersville
  • Ashley Davis, MD, Langhorne
  • Scott Douglas, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike
  • Johann Hasbun, MD, Langhorne
  • Andrew Lee, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike
  • Armin Marefat, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview
  • Shyam Patel, MD, Collegeville, Royersford
  • Alexandra Pogosky, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview

“Enhancing the skill set and experience mix of medical professionals within our practice is imperative for our patients as USDH continues expanding,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDH. “By growing our dedicated group of providers, we are building new capabilities within each of our practice locations, underscoring our commitment to patient care and innovation in gastroenterology services.”

The growing USDH practice currently operates throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, with 33 locations, 19 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 gastroenterology providers and more than 1,100 employees.

For more information, please visit the USDH website.

About US Digestive Health
US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States.

USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 33 locations, 19 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Media Contact:
Hillary Titus
Senior PR Director
htitus@levlane.com
(201) 406-9968
www.levlane.com


Primary Logo

