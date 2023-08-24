Santo Mining Corp. Enters LOI for Strategic Joint Venture with Planta Vida
Santo Mining Corp., signed LOI with Planta Vida S.A.S., for a strategic joint venture, to create a 4th industrial revolution ecosystem for the cannabis industry
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency.”MEDELLIN, ANTOQUIA, COLOMBIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service company annonces that, the company has successfully entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to establish a joint venture with Planta Vida S.A.S. According to the terms outlined in the LOI, both entities will collaborate on creating a term sheet for a definitive agreement, no latter then the end of September. This joint venture will leverage Planta Vida's expertise in the cannabis sector and combine it with Santo's proficiency in blockchain software development. The ultimate aim of this partnership is to establish a fully integrated enterprise that focuses on the fourth industrial revolution within the cannabis industry.
Frank Yglesias, the CEO of Santo, remarked, "Building upon the progress achieved through our earlier applications such as Voycare, DNATags, Skullys, and Chimba Blockchain, we intend to harness the power of these applications, along with AI, Data Analytics, and IoT. This combined capability will enable us to establish a subscription-based model tailored for the entire cannabis industry. This model will encompass various stages ranging from cultivation, manufacturing, laboratory processes, logistics, social media engagement, and extend all the way to the end retail consumer."
ABOUT PLANTA VIDA:
(https://plantavida.co/) With 116 hectares of land licensed directly to Planta Vida for psychoactive and non psychoactive cannabis cultivation in Yacopi, Cundinamarca, Colombia. The Planta Vida SAS project dedicated to implement strategic social business, bringing safe, natural and ecologically friendly wellness products to the emerging cannabis business with the goal of provide work and social benefits to the community, such as education, unemployment, health, housing and security.
ABOUT SANTO BLOCKCHAIN LABS:
(https://santoblockchain.com/) The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Because we want to provide more meaningful and useful information, this Disclosure Statement contains certain "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and common law.
Such statements use such words as " may"," would"," will"," intend"," expect"," believe"," plan"," anticipate"," and other similar terminology Specifically, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this report contains forward looking statements relating to (i) expectations regarding the future trading and value of bitcoin (ii) the anticipated performance of the Company, including anticipated future revenue and profit and number of machines (iii) the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to further expand internationally (iv) the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions (v) anticipated future expenses of the Company (vi) the Company's business plans and objectives, including the expansion of its ATMs, its relationships with additional hosts and retailers and the integration and success of new software and web based services (vii) the anticipated timing for the mining and introduction of additional bitcoin (viii) the anticipated success and integration of the Company's SANTO PAY software (ix) expectations regarding the increased use of bitcoin as payment and (x) the Company's goals with respect to its anticipated future revenue sources (including web based revenue) and the timing thereof By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved Forward looking statements are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing currency prices and differentials exchange rates the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities the timing of future acquisitions the state of the economy and the bitcoin industry results of operations performance business prospects and opportunities the impact of competition the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions and capital markets generally There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions, and consequently the forward looking statements and actual results, will prove to be correct.
Twitter