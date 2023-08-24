Mediaocean Named a Strong Performer in Independent Research Report on Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q3 2023

Company deemed best for brands and agencies looking for an omni-format platform that reaches across open and closed ecosystems with excellent creative capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q3 2023. The report designates Mediaocean as “best for brands and agencies looking for an omni-format platform that reaches across open and closed ecosystems with excellent creative capabilities.”

Forrester defines Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) as “Technologies that empower marketers to plan, buy, and optimize media across a variety of online and offline channels.”¹ The report notes that, “Mediaocean’s approach to achieving its vision for an end-to-end, centralized platform challenges common conceptions of what an omnichannel demand-side platform can be. The company focuses on integrating various systems, which allows the platform to reach aspects of the advertising ecosystem on which other DSPs don’t focus, resulting in the platform’s peerless tools for billing and reconciliation, strong native solutions for buying and optimizing non-programmatic inventory, and paid social media management.”

For its evaluation, Forrester assessed the 12 most significant providers in the category across 28 criteria including Media Planning, Audience Creation and Targeting, Identity, Ad Serving, Creative Capabilities, Vision, Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, and Adoption. Among the inclusion criteria in the Forrester WaveTM, vendors must generate at least $225 million in omnichannel and demand-side platform revenue and some or all media management capabilities must be available via self-service for customers in a variety of industries.

“While we don’t consider Mediaocean a DSP, our platform is built for the demand side with a focus on omnichannel solutions, so it’s gratifying to be named a Strong Performer by Forrester in this Wave,” said Bill Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediaocean. “As the leading independent software provider for advertising infrastructure and ad tech, Mediaocean will continue to build innovative solutions for brands and their agency partners to serve as anchors for their marketing tech stacks.”

In the report, Forrester states that Mediaocean’s MRC-accredited ad server, Flashtalking, takes “center stage in the platform.” The report states that Flashtaking is “equipped with best-in-class creative capabilities, such as dynamic assembly, targeting, and reporting.”

“It was great to see Flashtalking recognized in this Wave for best-in-class creative capabilities,” added Ben Kartzman, COO of Mediaocean. “In an era of data deprecation and privacy regulation, creative stands apart as the most critical driver of success with paid media. We will continue to interoperate with DSPs and innovate with AI to unleash the power of creative in advertising.”

Additionally, the report mentions that “Mediaocean’s buyer workflow, Prisma, complements Flashtalking by enabling planning and optimization across virtually every channel and environment, including paid search and social walled gardens.”

This most recent Forrester Wave recognition follows a run of recent accolades for Mediaocean in 2023, collectively underscoring the company’s ongoing exceptional reputation among industry professionals. Notably, Mediaocean was named a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platforms and received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. It was also named one of the top three best places to work in ad tech by Ad Age and a top workplace by Energage . Flashtalking, the leading independent ad tech stack for creative relevance and activation across all digital marketing channels, recently received additional accreditations from the MRC , announced a deeper connection with Google , and was named a finalist for the 2023 I-COM Data Creativity Awards .

¹”The Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023”



About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology solutions that empower brands and agencies ​to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean uses AI and machine learning to control media investments and optimize business outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people to power campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking unleashes the power of creative to make media work better. As the leading independent ad tech stack for relevance and activation across all digital marketing channels, our technology bridges the gap between creative and media. We provide automation to connect the silos between teams and deliver more efficient production, versioning, and distribution of creative. We enable personalization to ensure the most relevant and impactful brand message reaches the right consumer at the right moment. And we deploy intelligence for a deep understanding of what messages are connecting with different audiences and environments with granularity and transparency of data. Our solutions operate at scale across CTV, Video, Display, Social, Native, Audio, and Retail Media channels. And we integrate with existing technology stacks to optimize campaigns through DSPs, DAMs, ad servers, verification providers, measurement tools, and more. As part of Mediaocean, Flashtalking is tied into the ad industry's core system of record for planning, buying, and billing. Visit flashtalking.com to learn more.





Contacts:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

For Mediaocean

kendall@broadsheetcomms.com