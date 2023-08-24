Government law-building session discusses four bills

VIETNAM, August 24 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday chaired a Government law-building session during which participants discussed the draft Capital Law (revised); the draft Law on Road Traffic Order Safety; the draft Road Traffic Law; and the draft Law on Defence Industry, Industry Security and Encouragement.

Opening the session, the PM said institution building is one of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Government is focusing on.

Since the beginning of this tenure, the Government has held 19 law-building sessions, while submitting 35 draft laws, ordinances and resolutions to the National Assembly for approval, the PM noted, adding that he and the Government have issued more than 400 legal documents.

Law building and perfection have contributed to removing difficulties and obstacles, smoothing resources for strong and sustainable development, settling problems in the reality, and creating a legal corridor for new issues, he said.

The Government leader said prior to this session, the Government held meetings to listen to reports from drafting agencies as well as ideas from management officials, scientists and relevant groups on the four bills.

He asked participants to focus on discussing the bills following the direction of strengthening decentralisation and delegation of power, resource allocation in association with enhanced supervision and settlement of emerging problems, and reducing administrative procedures. He also asked for close coordination among relevant agencies during the process of building the bills.

Underlining that the bills comprise important and difficult issues with strong influence to many subjects and need urgent implementation, the PM requested participants ensure highest concentration to ensure the progress and quality of the session. — VNS