State-level funeral held for late Deputy PM Thành

VIETNAM, August 24 -

HẢI PHÒNG — A State-level funeral was held for Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành at the convention centre of Hải Phòng City in Hồng Bàng District on Thursday.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng; former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân; former State Presidents Trần Đức Lương, Nguyễn Minh Triết, and Trương Tấn Sang; and former Vice State President Nguyễn Thị Doan sent wreaths to the funeral.

A delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Trương Thị Mai – Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, came to pay last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Former NA Chairman Nguyễn Văn An, former PM Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, and former Permanent Deputy PM Trương Hòa Bình joined the delegation.

The NA delegation led by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, the State President delegation led by President Võ Văn Thưởng, the Government delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and the delegation of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee led by its President Đỗ Văn Chiến paid tribute to Deputy PM Thành.

The funeral also saw the presence of representatives from the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Party Central Committee Office, the State President Office, the Government Office, ministries, central agencies, localities, and international organisations.

The respect-paying ceremony will last until 7am on Saturday and be followed by a memorial service. The burial ceremony will take place at the cemetery of his hometown in Tân Liên Commune of Vĩnh Bảo District, Hải Phòng City, in the morning of the same day.

Lê Văn Thành, a native of Tên Liên Commune, passed away on late August 22 at his home in Hải Phòng after a period of illness.

He was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as a Deputy PM in April 2021, he had served as Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Committee, then Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council.

He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th National Assembly. — VNS