Talent Acquisition - MSP Separation - a.k.a. Divorce

Yes, divorce is a strong word. Let's accept reality - a client separating from their Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner is complex.
Clients ask us to clarify their options when separating from their talent acquisition MSP, and our role is to provide the best outcomes possible whilst minimising the stress across the enterprise.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of talent acquisition is rapidly evolving, and few outsourced business service providers, including Managed Service Provider (MSP) companies, are keeping up with innovation. This lack of innovation leads to many MSP separations… a.k.a. divorces.
— David Ballew, CEO
A relationship assessment is critical to shift the focus from emotions to decisions using data fact patterns in balance with feeling. In this case, the review may change the perceived 'reality' – renewing the MSP partnership under new guidelines.
Learn from history.
• Customers buy on price and value.
• Clients buy on experience and trust.
• Change is disruptive and costly.
• Change can be worth the investment in your future!
Our Recommendation on Making a Decision.
Conduct an honest and direct assessment of the MSP's Client Relationship Lifecycle.
The Client Relationship Lifecycle is a documented practical journey gathering the facts and feelings of the client and the MSP experience, creating awareness of the depth and reality of the relationship, services, and technology. This journey is unique, and analysing both parties, including accountability at every level of the organisation, without excuses, is critical to achieving a meaningful understanding of the relationship's reality.
The 'Current Lifecycle' stage defines how well the MSP is working. We identify opportunities for improvement by understanding the feelings and perceptions of the program's influencers and detractors. We also study the actions of both parties because we have experienced situations where the parties create barriers that sabotage the relationship, sometimes without awareness.
These three qualifying questions provide the clarity that drives our next steps:
1. Does the client enjoy interacting with their MSP?
2. Does the client believe it is easy to work with their MSP?
3. Is the relationship stagnant, or does the MSP people, processes, and technology meet the client's requirements, or better yet, exceed them by consistently introducing innovative solutions?
If yes to all three questions, the current lifecycle reality = loyalty and challenges can be resolved, the relationship repaired, and a robust program relationship created.
If no to any of the questions, an amiable divorce becomes our primary goal. Amiable means all parties respect the client's decision, maintain professional standards, and provide reasonable support during the transition.
If you doubt your current MSP relationship, you have options. In the dynamic world of managed services, separation from your present MSP doesn't mean the end of the road. Instead, it opens the door to a variety of innovative program models tailored to the new world of global talent acquisition and mobility:
MSP Hybrid Solution: This model bridges the traditional MSP approach with self-management elements. Companies enjoy:
• Flexibility: Choose which functions to manage internally and which to outsource.
• Cost-efficiency: Businesses often find cost savings by integrating in-house capabilities with outsourced expertise.
• Customisation: Tailor the solution to fit unique organisational needs and challenges.
Internally Managed Program (IMP): As the name suggests, this model shifts the responsibility in-house, offering:
• Control: Maintain complete oversight of all operations, reducing dependency on external providers.
• Integration: Seamlessly align the program with internal objectives and company culture.
• Direct Communication: Streamline operations with direct communication between teams, eliminating third-party intermediaries.
Tech-Driven MSP Solutions: Embrace the wave of technological innovation reshaping the MSP landscape. This option is about using the latest tools and fundamentally reimagining service delivery beyond the traditional vendor management system (VMS).
• Automation: Leverage tools to automate repetitive tasks, improving efficiency and accuracy.
• Data Analytics: Use advanced analytics to make informed decisions, optimise operations, and predict future trends.
• Cloud Integration: Harness the power of the cloud for scalable, accessible, and resilient service delivery.
Ultimately, the right path forward will depend on your organisation's specific needs, goals, and existing infrastructure. Whether you're looking for a mix of traditional and new-age approaches or ready to dive into a fully tech-driven solution, the evolving MSP landscape offers an array of possibilities.
