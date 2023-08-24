Bitop Exchange Serves All Your Investment Needs

Traders seek diversified investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, spot and derivatives: Bitop Exchange offers a convenient and user-friendly one-stop solution.

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Bitop Exchange today announces its emergence as the ideal solution for all investment needs, catering to both retail and institutional clients and positioning itself as a primary hub for crypto, commodities, binary and stocks trading.

What Is Bitop Exchange?

Bitop Exchange is the leading digital financial service platform providing a secure, comfortable and equitable digital asset investment environment for users worldwide. Bitop Exchange offers access to numerous investment products including cryptocurrencies, futures, U.S. stocks, and binary options. The Bitop core team comprises experts from the traditional financial securities industry and the top internet companies such as Microsoft. Bitop has acquired over 100,000 global users in more than 80 countries and regions since 2018, mainly from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

High Funds Security

Bitop prioritizes account protection by implementing a series of robust security measures , including multi-factor authentication, encrypted storage, rigorous auditing/monitoring and the establishment of an asset guarantee fund. Personal information and sensitive data are stored using encryption technology, effectively safeguarding user privacy. The asset guarantee fund is designed to address potential security risks and unforeseen events. This guarantee fund provides each user with a dedicated address, allowing users to monitor the status of their assets on the blockchain anytime and anywhere. Additionally, apart from regular security audits, Bitop has implemented a real-time monitoring system to monitor trading activities and account behavior, promptly identifying and addressing any anomalies.

Trading Variety

Bitop features an extensive range of trading options, pairs and instruments. The platform offers spot trading with a diverse selection of over 340 cryptocurrencies, appealing to those passionate about exploring altcoins. In addition to spot trading, Bitop also offers over 100 derivative pairs with leverages of up to 600x. Derivative instruments include CFDs and binary options. For CFDs, it covers the cryptocurrencies, futures and stock markets. For binary options, Bitop covers two popular cryptocurrencies (BTC and ETH), crude oil and the Nasdaq 100 index. Binary options allow speculation on price changes without the need for margin and leverage. Overall, the number of products offered by Bitop surpasses many exchanges, like OKEX, Binance, Kucoin, Coinbase, etc.

With Bitop’s robust product offerings, every trader can find the right tools and features to enhance their trading experience and achieve their investment goals. For beginners, Bitop provides a user-friendly interface that fosters a sense of ease and confidence while navigating the platform; professional traders have access to a wide range of options to diversify and effectively manage their trading portfolios.

Unique Copy Trading Function

Bitop’s innovative copy trading function enables users of all experience levels to use their own funds to replicate the trading actions of successful traders. By integrating online trading with social media, users can align their trades with seasoned individuals who boast a proven track record of profitability and activity. For inexperienced traders, Bitop’s copy trading function presents an excellent opportunity to learn and profit from the strategies of experienced traders.

Copy trading is simple: a leaderboard ranks the top traders based on key metrics like 30-day ROR, 30-day win rate, trade days and cumulative followers. The detailed 30-day activity graphs showcase the trader's performance. Users can review the trader's history, including the assets and trading pairs they have engaged with over time, empowering users to make well-informed choices in replicating successful strategies and selecting traders to follow.

Bitop's copy trading feature offers access to seasoned professionals, advanced strategies and trading decisions, potentially maximizing profits and minimizing risks, all while gaining valuable trading experience. Top traders offering their services can attract followers, earning additional income based on the number of those followers. This incentivizes skilled traders to share their knowledge, contributing to the overall integrity and growth of Bitop's copy-trading community.

Bitop is Trustworthy

In May 2021, Bitop obtained official licensing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In June of the same year, Bitop acquired the Money Services Business (MSB) license for the United States. In order to expand its operations in the North American market, Bitop then obtained the MSB license for Canada in July 2021. These regulatory certifications demonstrate that Bitop is a trusted and compliant trading platform.

Payment Options

Bitop Exchange supports wallet deposits via various blockchain networks such as ERC20, BEP20 and TRC20. Payment options also include credit card transactions through VISA and Mastercard, facilitated by Banxa.

Reasonable Trading Fees and Incentives

Periodically, Bitop offers incentives to our users: By participating in the bonus program, users can receive rewards that can be used to deduct up to 50% of their trading transaction fees, effectively reducing trading costs and making their overall trading experience more cost-effective.

For spot trading, both maker and taker fees are set at 0.1%. These rates are competitive with other platforms.

For crypto, the transaction fees are calculated based on margin and leverage, ranging between 0.12% to 0.16%.

For futures, the transaction fees start from 0.01%, providing traders with a cost-effective option for futures trading.

For stocks, the transaction fees are set at a very competitive and attractive 0.16%.

Low Threshold of Deposit & Withdraw

Bitop offers greater flexibility by allowing users access with as little as $15 worth of their desired cryptocurrency. Withdrawals vary depending on the cryptocurrency and network used: For example, for USDT, the minimum withdrawal can be as low as $10 worth of USDT via the TRC20 blockchain, making it accessible to traders who prefer smaller transactions.

This user-friendly approach to minimum deposits and withdrawals allows traders to manage their funds efficiently and participate in the platform's diverse trading options without significant entry barriers.

How to Sign Up to Bitop

To get started, please follow these simple steps:

Go to the Bitop website (www.bitop.com).

Create an account : Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button to create a new account.

: Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button to create a new account. Complete the registration.

KYC verification : In compliance with regulatory requirements and for enhanced security, you may need to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. This typically involves providing identification documents such as a passport or driver's license to verify your identity.

: In compliance with regulatory requirements and for enhanced security, you may need to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. This typically involves providing identification documents such as a passport or driver's license to verify your identity. Fund your account : After successful registration and verification, you can proceed to fund your Bitop account. You can deposit various cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies into your account, depending on the options supported by Bitop.

By following these steps, you can join the Bitop community and begin your trading journey with access to various markets and attractive platform features.

To learn more about Bitop and start your digital asset investment journey, visit our website now at www.bitop.com .

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bitopexchange