Electronic Coating Technologies to Exhibit at Upcoming SMTA Events

Featuring its expertise in protective materials and services

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a leading service and distributor of protective materials and application services for the electronics industry will participate in several prominent industry events across the US.

At these events, attendees can meet with ECT’s technical experts to learn more about our unmatched lead times and total solution partnership. Whether you’re seeking a reputable partner specializing in turkey application and contract manufacturing services or aiming to purchase coatings and equipment to use in-house, rest assured, ECT can support your process from start to finish.

Erick Campos, Sales and Business Services Manager at ECT, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming events, stating, "At Electronic Coating Technologies, innovation is at the core of our mission. We take pride in being at the forefront of coating technologies, and these tradeshows provide an excellent platform for us to showcase our capabilities. We look forward to engaging with attendees to share how our conformal coating services, FIP/CIP gasketing, PCB cleaning, silicone mold making, and consulting services can contribute to enhancing their products and processes."

The showcased services underscore ECT's commitment to delivering superior solutions that address the evolving needs of electronics across multiple industries. From protective conformal coatings to precision silicone mold making, ECT offers a comprehensive suite of services that empower businesses to excel in their respective markets.

Upcoming Events:

  • SMTA High Reliability Cleaning and Conformal Coating Conference - Irving, TX – August 29, 2023
  • SMTA Long Island Expo & Tech Forum - Melville, NY - September 13, 2023
  • SMTA Space Coast Expo & Tech Forum - Melbourne, Florida – November 1, 2023

At the three upcoming SMTA events, ECT will showcase an array of services, including conformal coating, FIP/CIP gasketing, PCB cleaning, silicone mold making, and consulting. In addition, these events will also highlight ECT's distribution capabilities, allowing attendees to learn about the seamless integration of ECT's services into their supply chain.

  • MD&M / SMTA International Conference & Exposition – Minneapolis, Minnesota – October 9, 2023

At the Minneapolis trade show, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore ECT’s latest advancements and offerings. Whether it's the state-of-the-art conformal coating techniques, innovative potting & encapsulation solutions, Form in place/cure in place gaskets technology, or the exceptional properties of Parylene.

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.


Contact: 
Heba Alshwaiki
Marketing Communications Specialist
Electronic Coating Technologies
halshwaiki@electronicoating.com

Primary Logo

