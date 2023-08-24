CHERRY MX2A: Exceeding Expectations – The Ultimate in Mechanical Switch Design





KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH I.D.OPF., Germany, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY MX, the originator of the mechanical keyboard switch, is proud to announce the MX2A, by far the best MX full-size switch thanks to some significant enhancements. This evolution, designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and professionals alike, encapsulates CHERRY's unwavering commitment to innovation, meticulous German engineering, and superior quality. And for the perfect match, one of the most customizable gaming keyboards in the world is now the first model to be equipped with CHERRY MX2A switches: The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 is the next level in design and performance thanks to the Swedish design and the new switch generation.

The Pinnacle of Mechanical Switch Performance

CHERRY is proud to introduce the MX2A. Made in Germany with the relentless pursuit of quality, an impressive switch has been created that redefines excellence. The CHERRY MX2A promises smoother actuation for a more responsive and satisfying typing experience; improved acoustics for a more pleasant sound profile, and a guaranteed lifespan of more than 100 million actuations*, ensuring it will last for years to come. MX2A is raising the standard for mechanical switches and promises to be the most precise and reliable on the market.

An Evolution of Mechanical Switch Excellence

The MX2A represents a transformative upgrade, building upon the proud legacy of the original MX switches. Each aspect of the switch has been precisely refined with targeted improvements, delivering an unrivaled actuation experience that's smoother, more responsive, and incredibly durable.

The MX2A line will include the full-size derivatives such as MX Red, MX Brown, MX Black, MX Speed Silver, MX Silent Red, and their respective RGB variants, ensuring users can find a switch that perfectly suits their preferences. While benefiting from the overall MX2A enhancements, the MX Blue variant will maintain its distinct clicky character without the lubrication and barrel spring due to technical considerations.

MX2A guarantees an industry-leading 100 million actuations*, thanks to Hyperglide technology but now with a much smoother actuation due to the factory-applied premium-grade lubricant on the newly shaped, radius-convexed and diamond-polished socket dome. The automated, high-precision ring lubrication process also reduces spring noise to the minimum, delivering a tranquil and enjoyable typing experience.

In addition, the MX2A boasts an innovative spring design, changing from cylindrical to barrel geometry for near-contactless linear movement, reducing spring deformation and scratching in this long-lasting switch. An updated, unique spring-centering stem adorned with a "crown" of ribs ensures a more precise and consistent feel and sound, reducing scratchiness and improving sliding properties.

The new CHERRY MX2A is rounded off by an improved stem guidance system with diamond-polished sliding surfaces in both the lower and upper housing sections for increased smoothness during actuation.

As with all MX switches, the MX2A continues to employ the unrivaled Gold Crosspoint Contact System. This industry-leading feature promises reliable, precise keystrokes and an unbeatable debounce time of less than 1 millisecond.

Transforming the Mechanical Switch Experience

The MX2A is not just an upgrade; it's a revolution in mechanical switch technology, setting new industry standards and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. It reflects CHERRY's unwavering commitment to perfection, making the MX2A the superior choice for keyboard manufacturers and users who demand the best.

CHERRY XTRFY K5V2: The first mechanical keyboard equipped with the CHERRY MX2A

With the MX2A, CHERRY XTRFY introduces the new K5V2, a compact and ultra-customizable gaming keyboard in a 65% format. Building upon the popular K5 keyboard, everything from the switches, stabilizers and keycaps to the cable, frame and even the logo plate is swappable, making it easier than ever for gamers of all levels to create their own, custom design. The K5V2 also comes with super-scan technology, scanning all keys every half a millisecond for faster detection of keystrokes, as well as strip LED RGB lighting, offering a more impactful illumination than ever. With a metal plate construction, double layers of sound-dampening foam and pre-lubed PCB-mounted stabilizers – the K5V2 is thoroughly designed with a focus on build quality. In addition, the new keyboard is fully featured, with per-key customizable RGB illumination, macros, media controls and more. All settings are made using the keys, no software needed.

Availability

The CHERRY MX2A is available now for B2B orders and will later be sold separately to end customers and DIY enthusiasts. The first keyboards with the new switch will also follow soon. CHERRY XTRFY is starting with the K5V2, which is expected to be available later this year.

*Depending on the switch variant

