Lincoln Tech Expands Tesla Collaboration Training to Columbia, MD Campus

Cooperative effort with global auto-innovator reinforces Lincoln’s commitment to delivering industry-leading EV training program for its students; first class set to begin August 28.

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced the expansion of the START program with Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicle (EV) production, to its campus in Columbia, MD. A Tesla training facility has been established at the Columbia campus as part of an ongoing agreement to help train the next generation of Tesla’s service technician workforce.

Tesla START training is provided at no cost to eligible students who will also receive an hourly stipend throughout their training. The specialized training program is open to Automotive graduates from any of Lincoln Tech’s campuses. The first class for the 16-week START program is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 28th.

“Lincoln Tech recognizes the value of providing advanced EV training opportunities to our students,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “We enjoyed a successful launch of Tesla START training at our Denver campus last year, and we’re excited to now have an opportunity on the east coast for students seeking to build this level of advanced career skills.”

Shaw adds, “Our intention at Lincoln Tech is to become the leading provider of EV Automotive Technology training. Broadening our partnership with the brand driving the EV industry is an invaluable step toward reaching that goal.”

Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus has converted approximately 6,000 square feet in its Automotive training facility to a Tesla-specific training center. Tesla is providing tools, equipment, and charging stations – along with training vehicles.

Following completion of Tesla START, graduates may be recruited for positions at Tesla service centers across North America. Tesla will also provide a relocation bonus for new hires.

In addition to EV technicians, Tesla also seeks to build their workforce for the service and maintenance of their solar and energy systems – a potential fit for graduates of Lincoln’s Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology program at the Columbia campus and several other locations across the country.

The Tesla EV training program is available to Lincoln Tech graduates from all its Automotive Technology campuses across the country: Denver, CO; Columbia, MD; East Windsor, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Mahwah and Union, NJ; Melrose Park, IL; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; and Queens, NY. Overall, the U.S. Department of Labor projects almost 700,000 openings across the country – including more than 12,000 in Maryland alone – for skilled, trained auto technicians by 2030*.

