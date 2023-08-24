"I Got A Question": Deezle's Latest Emotive Hip-Hop Ballad Showcasing His Impressive Writing and Production Skills

Deezle's "I Got A Question" ft. Ace B-47 and Allan Cubas is a powerful hip-hop ballad showcasing his multi-talents as a singer, songwriter, producer, and rapper

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based artist, producer, and songwriter Deezle has once again proven why he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His latest release, "I Got A Question," is now available on all streaming platforms. This emotive hip-hop ballad is about questioning the loyalty of a lover and friends when success is achieved. The lyrics ask whether the love and support would still be present if everything was lost or if one was no longer around. The song explores themes of trust and sincerity in relationships.

"I Got A Question" features up-and-coming Louisiana rapper Ace B-47 and Young Money's newest artist Allan Cubas. This powerful and emotional song showcases Deezle's impressive writing and rap delivery, leaving listeners in awe of his talent.

"I Got A Question" produced by The Box Bangers, is a perfect example of their ability to create a catchy hook with an emotional melody, bouncy bass, and jazzy percussion that will stay with you long after the song ends. The instrumentation blends perfectly using bass, organ, percussion, and synthesizer to create a dark and reflective mood that is perfect for the slow ballad style of the song.

Deezle's multi-talents as a singer, songwriter, producer, and rapper are on full display in "I Got A Question." He has truly outdone himself with this one. The Box Bangers' ability to create such a powerful and emotive song is a testament to Deezle's talent as an artist and producer.

"I Got A Question" is a standout addition to Deezle's already impressive discography. With each release, he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop music and solidify his place as one of the most talented and versatile artists in the industry. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating what Deezle has in store next, as he continues to prove himself as a true master of his craft.

