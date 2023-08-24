Applied Materials to Participate at Goldman Sachs Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 6 beginning at 8:50 a.m. PT / 11:50 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

