Neil Pearson Joins Betterview as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the company leading insurers rely on to identify and manage property risk, today announced the hiring of Neil Pearson as their chief strategy officer. Pearson brings extensive insurance and technology experience to Betterview, positioning the company to expand amidst ongoing transformation in the industry.

Pearson has worked in product and business development roles at technology companies for over 25 years, providing software solutions for various sectors including Insurtech, Proptech, Telecoms, Geospatial, and Image Analytics. He previously served as vice president of enterprise data strategy and technology innovation at CoreLogic, and chief strategy officer at Arturo – roles which gave him a firsthand look at the changes currently affecting property and casualty insurance.

“Insurers today are responding to a number of dynamic factors, including an uptick in severe climate events, economic uncertainty, and once-in-a-generation breakthroughs in tech,” says Pearson. “I joined Betterview because they embrace the spirit of innovation while never losing sight of the practical pain points insurers are looking to solve. They translate complex new technology into easy-to-use applications. AI-powered, imagery-based roof age is a great example of how Betterview stands out as the vanguard of progress in insurtech.”

The decision to hire Pearson was directly motivated by this dual commitment to innovation and practical solutions, says Betterview chief executive officer and co-founder David Lyman. “Adding Neil to the team is instrumental to our continued evolution as the leading provider of property intelligence for P&C insurers. We’re excited to see how Neil will position Betterview as the primary source of predictive, innovative solutions within insurers’ organizations.”

In his new role, Pearson will oversee strategic initiatives that align with Betterview’s medium to long-term strategy, ensuring the company meets its customers’ unique and evolving needs, while also strengthening ties with other leaders in the insurance technology and property intelligence space.

“Neil has tremendous expertise in the property intelligence space,” said Dave Tobias, Betterview co-founder and chief operations officer. “His background in geospatial and insurance is a huge advantage for Betterview. We are excited to have Neil’s skills on our team as we serve our current customers and expand into new markets.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solution the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, improve underwriting and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to aerial imagery and geospatial data, Betterview generates the most accurate property information insurers trust to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewals while focusing strategic action on critical properties. Combined with flagging, continuous monitoring, and pre-filed peril risk scores, Betterview is helping transform property insurance from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com.

Neil Pearson - Chief Strategy Officer

Neil Pearson brings over 25 years of experience to Betterview, providing software solutions for various sectors including Insurtech, Proptech, Telecoms, Geospatial, and Image Analytics.

