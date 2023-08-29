Norah Wilson Rejoices Reversal of Roe vs. Wade
"BABY BOOMING AMERICA BACK AGAIN…ROE VS. WADE OVERTURNED!" warns of cultural decline, loss of valuesINDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilson holds that the emergence of the BABY BOOMER generation after World War 2 heralded the golden age of the nation, but the Roe Vs. Wade decision January 22, 1973 was akin to an “Anti-boom” that made America fragile, leaving our nation in poverty.
“Poverty of survival is the worst thing to happen to America; a Country can only survive through the birth of our nation,” Wilson says. The Author advocates for the unborn, sharing her hopes that the reversal of Roe Vs. Wade will result in a New Baby Boom that will restore America back to its former Glory.
This land is your land, it is my land, but the future belongs to our unborn, the unborn are those in the wombs of time, astronauts in the space of the wombs, with one step from landing on the earth, but were aborted by the “Law of Roe Vs. Wade!”
Nearly 50 years later, the Supreme Court acknowledges every conception begins and grows in fertile grounds of the “FEMALE” who must birth and live as an American in America; but we blindly fell into a ditch of pride, but together we shall rise in humility! After 18,050 days to be exact however, whatever, and everything like that, but at the end of that day___Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court recounted the value of “American’s Conception” overturned ROE VS. WADE!” “MOTHERHOOD” is a “CROWN OF GRACE” the only conceivable way to make AMERICA GREAT AGAIN is through “CONCEPTION, BIRTH, EDUCATION, AND GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT SUPPORTING THE RISE AND GROWTH, AND PROSPERITY OF OUR CONCEPTIONS MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
“BABY BOOMING AMERICA BACK AGAIN…ROE VS. WADE OVERTURNED!”
“I AM THE VOICE IN THE BOOK!”
Wilson proclaims with her book, sharing the ugly truth of how and why “Roe Vs, Wade” was overturned in GOD WE TRUST TO OPEN OUR EYES AND SEE THE FUTURE NEED OF SURVIVAL OF OUR NATION. AMERICANS MUST CONCEIVE 74.6 MILLION CONCEPTIONS IN THE NEXT 11 YEARS; BIRTH AND EDUCATE THEM WITH COLLEGE DEGREES THEN GIVE THEM GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT BY 2052 TO REGENERATE AND ESTABLISH AMERICA AND MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! College degrees are not given to teenagers, Doctoral Degrees are a Privilege earned by men and women who have stood the course of time to run the courts, and medical fields and the future Presidents in the years 2052 and beyond!
About the Author
Norah Wilson, aka “I AM THE VOICE IN THE BOOK!” songwriter, vocalist, wife and “Mother of nine” adult children. Norah is the Widow of two husbands and is forever embracing her loss in the memories of two of her 4 Sons! Wilson has published 11 books; writing and singing, are a few of her favorite things she enjoys while expressing her true spirit that dwells within.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
email us here