INEOS Oxide trusts Globalstar and Ovinto satellite IoT technology to ensure safe delivery of highly explosive chemicals

Ovinto Sat’s innovative and powerful tracking platform helps our business in so many ways, the most important of which is ensuring the safe conveyance of our products.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) announced today that leading global petrochemicals provider INEOS Oxide is deploying the Ovinto Sat tracking solution to monitor and safeguard rail and road transport of highly explosive gases across mainland Europe.
Following the staged introduction of the system over several years, INEOS Oxide has expanded the deployment and now installs Ovinto Sat sensors across its entire fleet of tank containers and rail cars, a total of approximately 700 devices to date.
Globalstar satellite communication at the heart of Ovinto Sat enables INEOS Oxide to know the exact location and status of every tank and rail car, continuously and in real time as they traverse the continent, even when beyond the reach of GSM mobile networks. This regular, reliable dataflow empowers INEOS Oxide and its supply chain partners to make speedy, well-informed business decisions about each delivery and be alerted to any changes in container/car environmental conditions that might affect the shipment.
“We are extremely pleased with the performance of Ovinto Sat,” says Business Safety, Health & Environmental (SHE) Manager at INEOS, Patrick De Block. “Ovinto Sat’s innovative and powerful tracking platform helps our business in so many ways, the most important of which is ensuring the safe conveyance of our products.”
“There are other solutions out there, but we know that ATEX-certified Ovinto Sat, with its reach and constancy enabled by Globalstar’s satellite technology, is the ideal solution for INEOS Oxide,” De Block added.
Two of the main products which INEOS Oxide transports are Ethylene Oxide and Propylene Oxide, primarily used to manufacture products for the following industries and applications: Agrochemicals, Construction, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Solvents and Inks, Surfactants and detergents. Both chemicals are highly explosive, flammable and carcinogenic to humans and animals.
Ensuring safety for all stakeholders and public
When it comes to transporting such volatile materials safely, says De Block, “we need to know where our assets are, and what their internal temperature is. Ovinto Sat provides this and at the same time is helping us to optimise our systems.”
This solution reduces accident risk in transportation by monitoring the condition of the chemicals in each rail car and tank while providing valuable shipment information for the supply chain.
Critically, thanks to satellite technology, all stakeholders can be confident that IoT transmissions from the tanks and cars are reliable, ubiquitous and uninterrupted. This ensures the very highest level of safety, benefitting and protecting supply chain partners, infrastructure authorities, and rail and road users.
Ovinto Sat provides myriad operational benefits. This IoT-empowered solution gives INEOS Oxide instant updates about whether a rail tank car has been loaded or unloaded or is ready to be redeployed. This helps INEOS Oxide enhance return on investment and optimisation of assets.
“We are now able to harvest so much data, we can make informed predictions regarding temperature fluctuation, and any necessary requirement for refrigeration, as our shipments move across countries; this digital information is really valuable for both our operations and continuous assurance of safety,” De Block notes.
Frederick Ronse, Ovinto CEO, commented: “With our ongoing engineering enhancements, we will continue to help INEOS Oxide reduce risk, increase the safety of its cars and tanks, and enhance supply chain decision-making. Globalstar technology is our communications core due to its ubiquitous reach, reliability and power efficiency compared to GSM.”
“The need for reliable, resilient connectivity is particularly acute when transporting potentially hazardous materials. With no GSM signal over many areas of continental Europe, satellite is the only reliable way of communicating, and we are proud to collaborate with Ovinto to support INEOS,” commented Mark O’Connell, General Manager at Globalstar EMEA & APAC.
About INEOS
INEOS is a global petrochemicals manufacturer, comprising 36 individual businesses. We operate 194 facilities in 29 countries throughout the world, employing over 26,000 people. INEOS makes the raw materials and energy used for everyday life. Its products make an indispensable contribution to society by providing the most sustainable options for a wide range of societal needs. For example, preservation of food and clean water; construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other renewable technologies; for construction of lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft; for medical devices and applications; for clothing and apparel; and for insulation and other industrial and home applications. In recent years INEOS has diversified with the launch of INEOS Automotive and INEOS Hygienics, acquisition of iconic British brand Belstaff and an ever-expanding sports portfolio. A blend of opportunism, belief that it can add value in pursuit of its core values and passion for adventure. www.ineos.com/businesses/ineos-oxide
About Ovinto
Ovinto helps its customers to remotely monitor processes and goods and supplies them with critical data in a format customisable to users’ requirements. Ovinto developed a unique ATEX Ovinto Sat monitoring device enabling the monitoring of extremely hazardous materials in unpowered transport units. In 2011 Ovinto Sat achieved the highest possible ATEX standard certification for explosion safety. The solution is used for monitoring rail tank cars and tank containers carrying a wide variety of hazardous materials. Ovinto Sat can deliver business critical data on engine operating hours, fluid levels, temperature, pressure, shocks etc. www.ovinto.com
About Globalstar, Inc.
Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways — easily, quickly, securely, and affordably — offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The company’s LEO satellite constellation assures a secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting key operational data, and saving lives — from any location — for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve their customers’ wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity and profitability. www.globalstsr.com
