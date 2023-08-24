MOKAFÉ is all set to unveil a unique Coffee experience with the launch of MOKAFÉ Coffee House in Queens, New York
QUEENS, NY, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MOKAFÉ, a specialty coffee brand renowned for its premium specialty coffee and commitment to culture, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of their eagerly awaited café, MOKAFÉ Coffee House. Located in the vibrant heart of Queens, New York, MOKAFÉ Coffee House is set to redefine the coffee experience by seamlessly blending the rich coffee traditions of Guatemala and Yemen with a modern and inviting atmosphere.
MOKAFÉ is not just another café in queens; it's a concept that celebrates the essence of coffee in all its facets. Its founders from Yemen and Guatemala envisioned a space that goes beyond serving exceptional coffee – they wanted to create an environment where every sip is a journey into the heart of coffee-growing regions and the stories of the dedicated farmers behind every bean.
MOKAFÉ Coffee House is a concept that celebrates the art and culture of coffee. MOKAFÉ aims to create a space where patrons can immerse themselves in the world of coffee, explore its origins, and enjoy handcrafted brews that reflect the brand's dedication to quality and authenticity.
"We believe that coffee is more than just a beverage; it's a journey that takes us from the coffee farms to the cup," says Jorge.
"MOKAFÉ Coffee House is our way of bringing the stories of our coffee farmers from Guatemala and Yemen to our customers, allowing them to experience the rich cultural tapestry that surrounds coffee."
At MOKAFÉ Coffee House, every detail is carefully curated to enhance the coffee experience. From the moment customers step in, they are greeted by an ambiance that pays homage to the coffee culture of Guatemala and Yemen. The café's design, decor, and even the aroma tell a story of tradition and innovation.
"We wanted to create a space where coffee enthusiasts and curious minds can come together to appreciate the nuances of coffee," adds Abdul. "Our pastries and baked goods are not just accompaniments; they are carefully crafted to complement our coffee offerings, enhancing the overall experience."
MOKAFÉ Coffee House will also offer a range of signature blends, including the renowned Yemeni tea Adani and Yemeni pastry Sabahyah. These offerings are a tribute to the regions they hail from and an invitation for customers to savor the distinctive flavors that each origin brings to the table.
" Sabayah, a delightful Yemeni pastry, is a true masterpiece of layers. With its delicate, paper-thin folds, it's a flaky creation that dances on the palate. Served with a drizzle of honey that adds a touch of sweetness and is complemented by the rich warmth of melted ghee, Sabayah is a symphony of flavors. Each bite offers a delightful contrast, where the layers' crispness meets honey's softness", explained Alvaro.
While often called "honey cake," Sabayah is an artful pastry experience that captures the essence of Yemeni cuisine in every delicious layer. Adani tea, also known as Adeni chai, is an essential part of Yemeni culinary tradition, often enjoyed during breakfast or as a delightful after-dinner treat for guests.
"This aromatic tea boasts a captivating blend of flavors, harmonizing a few fundamental elements: premium loose black tea, infused with the richness of evaporated milk, complemented by the fragrant notes of cardamom, cloves, sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. With its enticing combination of ingredients, Adani tea adds a burst of warmth and depth to your classic black tea. This cherished Yemeni recipe is sure to transport you to the heart of Yemen's cultural, culinary heritage, " Furthur added Youssef
The café's menu also boasts an array of delectable croissants that perfectly pair with their coffee and tea selections. "Our croissants are a labor of love, baked to perfection to provide a harmonious balance of flavors when enjoyed alongside our beverages," says Jorge.
MOKAFÉ Coffee House is not just about coffee; it's about creating a space for moments of indulgence and connection.
"We wanted to offer more than a café – we wanted to provide a haven where individuals can find their fika moment, their escape from the daily hustle," explains Luis. "Our café is designed to be a place where people can engage in a work session, a heart-to-heart conversation, or simply enjoy some quality 'me time' with a cup of our carefully crafted coffee."
MOKAFÉ Coffee House is a culmination of the founders' passion for coffee, respect for culture, and dedication to providing an exceptional experience. As Jorge puts it, "At MOKAFÉ, we are not just serving coffee; we are sharing stories, traditions, and a journey that starts from the first sip."
As the countdown to the grand opening begins, MOKAFÉ Coffee House is set to open its doors to coffee enthusiasts, curious minds, and community members to embark on a remarkable coffee journey that promises to redefine how we experience this beloved beverage. For more information and updates, please visit [Website Link].
About MOKAFÉ:
MOKAFÉ is a specialty coffee brand on a mission to deliver the coffee world directly to your cup. MOKAFÉ's core values revolve around sustainability, traceability, and unparalleled flavor.MOKAFÉ sources premium coffee beans from Yemen and Guatemala, cultivating a collection that supports small, eco-conscious, family-owned farms. MOKAFÉ is more than coffee; it's a journey that bridges coffee enthusiasts to the intricate stories and methods that craft each exceptional cup.
MOKAFÉ's Coffee House is a testament to the founders' passion for sharing the stories of coffee farmers, offering exceptional brews, and creating a space for community engagement. For more information, visit https://www.mymokafe.com/coffee-shop-in-queens-nyc
