Distressed Business Owner Hopes to Bring About a Safer Community

Virginia (center) joins the team from Bridge Publications on their drug education initiative. Virginia hands copies of the booklet to a local take-out so they can provide them to customers. Winther shares Truth About Drugs booklets with a local business. They also handed booklets to passers-by and those waiting at bus stops.

Bridge Publications and a local business owner team up against increased crime in the community

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia owns a beauty salon on East Washington Boulevard in Commerce. She’s been distressed—worried about the rising crime rate in the area. Her salon has been broken into 10 times over the last few years. She confided her concerns to a team of volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc. who were holding a community cleanup earlier this summer. And what they told her gave her hope.

“There is a close connection between drug abuse and crime,” says Lucia Winther, Bridge Publications Public Relations Officer. Bridge is publisher of the nonfiction works of author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who carried out extensive research into the effects of drug abuse on the individual and society. He found drugs to be at the core of the dramatic decline of morality and consequent spike in crime. “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs,” Mr. Hubbard wrote.

Bridge staff volunteer with the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit, international drug education program supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists.

"Prevention is the best weapon against drugs,” says Winther. “People who understand the effects of drugs are much less likely to abuse them.”

Virginia joined Bridge volunteers as they handed some 3,000 Truth About Drugs booklets to businesses and passers-by between Atlantic Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Commerce. Businesses took sets of Truth About Drugs booklets for their customers. The manager of a local healthcare clinic that often carries out drug and alcohol testing was particularly happy to make them available to their clients.

“I want to continue helping my community with this program,” said Virginia, who also took sets for the principal of her son's school to make them available to his pupils. “This was fun and very worthwhile.”

For more information about The Truth About Drugs including videos about the most commonly abused drugs, visit www.drugfreeworld.org.

