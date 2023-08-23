Automatic Checkweigher Market Expected to Reach US$ 400 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The high need for precise weight compliance for quality control is expected to boost the growth of the automatic checkweigher market in coming Years

Rockville, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the automatic check weigher market is rising at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022–2033 and is expected to reach US$ 400 million by 2033.



The automatic check weigher market is needed for ensuring accurate product weights across industries. These systems use advanced sensors for real-time precision during fast production, preventing weight deviations that go against regulations and disappoint customers. With flawless integration into production lines, they improve sorting efficiency and minimize waste. Industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing rely on them to meet quality standards and regulations, offering benefits like compliance, consumer trust, streamlined operations, and cost reduction.

The growth of the automatic check weigher market is being driven by several important factors. These include the increasing focus on regulatory compliance and quality control in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, where accurate weight measurements are essential. Additionally, the demand for operational efficiency, reduced waste, and enhanced product reliability further adds to the adoption of automatic check weigher systems across various sectors.

Key Takeaways:

The demand for automatic checkweigher market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market due to leading manufacturers actively working in the market to maximize the potential of automatic checkweigher systems during the forecast period.

United States is expected to lead the market due to increased demand for auto check weighers in industrial automation systems. Also, sales of automatic check weighers in Europe are increasing due to the increased production capacity of automobile items in Germany.

As per the technology, demand for strain-gauge technology-based automatic check weighers are projected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



The Automatic Checkweigher Market is fueled by stringent industry regulations, high demand for production line efficiency, and a rise in the need for accurate packaging - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the automatic checkweigher market comprises a mix of established players and innovative new players. Key players are using advanced technology to stay competitive. They're adding high-tech sensors, connecting devices, and using data analysis to monitor things in real time, predict when maintenance is needed, and diagnose issues from afar.

In 2022, METTLER TOLEDO launched the PBA639 and PBD659 hygienic weighing platforms designed for dynamic weighing scales. These platforms, featuring enhanced hygiene designs, enable quicker cleaning processes for producers in various sectors.

In 2022, Coop Bilanciai introduced a fresh range of automated check weigher systems designed to weigh products of varying weights, examine batches of predetermined weights, and apply labels. The introduction included the Galaxy HS series, an innovation aimed at delivering adaptable weighing, labeling, and control solutions that flawlessly merge into manufacturing operations.

Winning strategies

Key companies should develop and introduce innovative checkweigher solutions that offer unique features, improved accuracy, faster speeds, and enhanced integration capabilities. Differentiating products from competitors will attract customers looking for advanced solutions.

Moreover, the companies should also emphasize the accuracy and reliability of the check weighers. High precision and consistent performance are critical in industries like food and pharmaceuticals where product quality and safety are paramount.

