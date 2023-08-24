Regency Outdoor Advertising Announces Exclusive Sales Representation Agreement with Liquid Outdoor Media
Regency Outdoor Advertising has entered into an agreement with Liquid Outdoor Media to exclusively represent Regency as its sales representative.
We are excited about Liquid Outdoor Media’s representation of Regency. Liquid Outdoor was the logical choice to represent our billboard plant both locally and nationally.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Outdoor Advertising (Regency) has entered into an agreement with Liquid Outdoor Media (LOM) to exclusively represent Regency as its sales representative to grow market share, revenues, and profitability in the outdoor advertising market.
Commenting for Regency Outdoor Advertising, Chief Executive Officer Philip Berardi said, “We are excited about Liquid Outdoor Media’s representation of Regency. Liquid Outdoor was the logical choice to represent our billboard plant both locally and nationally. This collaboration will provide an opportunity for us to focus on our conversion to digital, diversification and growth verticals while continuing to provide our valuable customers with the premium ad space and customer service they expect from Regency.”
For Liquid Outdoor Media, Paul Ducharme, Managing Partner said, "Regency's curated inventory, combined with Liquid's client-centric focus, will provide advertisers with best-in-class media and services they demand. Having a presence in Los Angeles is table-stakes for national advertisers; Liquid is excited to expand our footprint in this top-tier market."
About Regency Outdoor Advertising
Founded in 1973, Regency Outdoor Advertising is Southern California’s foremost privately-held out of home media company. Careful location selection and strategic placement has yielded years of unprecedented advertising exposure for our customers. Our commitment to excellence and the national agencies we serve, reflect our promise to deliver inspiring and impactful campaigns that drive results.
About Liquid Outdoor Media
Liquid Outdoor Media is a technology-focused, boutique outdoor advertising company with over 55 static and digital billboards and over 150 digital interactive smart kiosks in 13 major metropolitan markets. Since 2008, Liquid Outdoor has been developing successful projects in both public and private spaces that generate significant ancillary income for its partners.
