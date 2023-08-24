Regency Outdoor Advertising Announces Exclusive Sales Representation Agreement with Liquid Outdoor Media

Regency Outdoor Advertising Logo Logo Liquid Outdoor Media Regency outdoor Digital advertising Space (photo credit: Regency Outdoor)

Regency Outdoor Advertising has entered into an agreement with Liquid Outdoor Media to exclusively represent Regency as its sales representative.

We are excited about Liquid Outdoor Media’s representation of Regency. Liquid Outdoor was the logical choice to represent our billboard plant both locally and nationally.” — Regency Outdoor Advertising, Chief Executive Officer Philip Berardi