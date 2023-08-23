How Artificial Intelligence Might Prevent You From Getting Hired

If you applied for a new job in the last few years, chances are an artificial intelligence (AI) tool was used to make decisions impacting whether or not you got the job. Long before ChatGPT and generative AI ushered in a flood of public discussion about the dangers of AI, private companies and government agencies had already incorporated AI tools into just about every facet of our daily lives, including in housing, education, finance, public benefits, law enforcement, and health care. Recent reports indicate that 70 percent of companies and 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies are already using AI-based and other automated tools in their hiring processes, with increasing use in lower wage job sectors such as retail and food services where Black and Latine workers are disproportionately concentrated. AI-based tools have been incorporated into virtually every stage of the hiring process. They are used to target online advertising for job opportunities and to match candidates to jobs and vice versa on platforms such as LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter. They are used to reject or rank applicants using automated resume screening and chatbots based on knockout questions, keyword requirements, or specific qualifications or characteristics. They are used to assess and measure often amorphous personality characteristics, sometimes through online versions of multiple-choice tests that ask situational or outlook questions, and sometimes through video-game style tools that analyze how someone plays a game. And if you have ever been asked to record a video of yourself as part of an application, a human may or may not have ever viewed it: Some employers instead use AI tools that purport to measure personality traits through voice analysis of tone, pitch, and word choice and video analysis of facial movements and expressions. Many of these tools pose an enormous danger of exacerbating existing discrimination in the workplace based on race, sex, disability, and other protected characteristics, despite marketing claims that they are objective and less discriminatory. AI tools are trained with a large amount of data and make predictions about future outcomes based on correlations and patterns in that data — many tools that employers are using are trained on data about the employer’s own workforce and prior hiring processes. But that data is itself reflective of existing institutional and systemic biases.

Moreover, the correlations that an AI tool uncovers may not actually have a causal connection with being a successful employee, may not themselves be job-related, and may be proxies for protected characteristics. For example, one resume screening tool identified being named Jared and playing high school lacrosse as correlated with being a successful employee. Likewise, the amorphous personality traits that many AI tools are designed to measure — characteristics such as positivity, ability to handle pressure, or extroversion — are often not necessary for the job, may reflect standards and norms that are culturally specific, or can screen out candidates with disabilities such as autism, depression, or attention deficit disorder. Predictive tools that rely on analysis of facial, audio, or physical interaction with a computer are even worse. We are extremely skeptical that it’s possible to measure personality characteristics accurately through things such as how fast someone clicks a mouse, the tone of a person’s voice, or facial expressions. And even if it is possible, predictive tools that rely on analysis of facial, audio, or physical interaction with a computer increase the risk that individuals will be automatically rejected or scored lower on the basis of disabilities, race, and other protected characteristics. Beyond questions of efficacy and fairness, people often have little or no awareness that such tools are being used, let alone how they work or that these tools may be making discriminatory decisions about them. Applicants often do not have enough information about the process to know whether to seek an accommodation on the basis of disability, and the lack of transparency makes it more difficult to detect discrimination and for individuals, private lawyers, and government agencies to enforce civil rights laws.