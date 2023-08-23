St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny from a Person Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: -Larceny from a Person (Felony)
-Accessory After the Fact (Felony)
ACCUSED: Unknown Female
ACCUSED: Unknown Male
ACCUSED: Unknown Male
VICTIM: Deborah Goyet
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about the theft of a purse at the Price Chopper located on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury. Troopers learned that a female grabbed the victim’s purse from her arm and ran out of the store. The female was pursued by patrons and the victim, but was able to enter into a 2002 BMW X5 bearing New Hampshire registration SKI-MW, which was being operated by another person. The purse contained credit cards, identification and a Samsung Galaxy.
The vehicle was last seen fleeing south on Memorial Dr before turning onto Tremont St.
A picture of the female suspect and the vehicle involved have been attached, and VSP is requesting anyone who can identify the suspect(s) or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made using this link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit