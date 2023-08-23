Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny from a Person Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: -Larceny from a Person (Felony)

-Accessory After the Fact (Felony)

 

ACCUSED: Unknown Female      

ACCUSED: Unknown Male

ACCUSED: Unknown Male                              

 

VICTIM: Deborah Goyet

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about the theft of a purse at the Price Chopper located on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury. Troopers learned that a female grabbed the victim’s purse from her arm and ran out of the store. The female was pursued by patrons and the victim, but was able to enter into a 2002 BMW X5 bearing New Hampshire registration SKI-MW, which was being operated by another person. The purse contained credit cards, identification and a Samsung Galaxy.

 

The vehicle was last seen fleeing south on Memorial Dr before turning onto Tremont St.

 

A picture of the female suspect and the vehicle involved have been attached, and VSP is requesting anyone who can identify the suspect(s) or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made using this link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

