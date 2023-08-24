Division 1 Colleges Partner with Proof of the Pudding to Drive Premium Revenue and Elevate F&B Offerings
Proof of the Pudding kicks off college football season with a competitive mix of culinary and service options that improve the fan experience
Today, fans of all ages expect a variety of elevated food and beverage options beyond hot dogs, nachos and beer”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof of the Pudding, a leader in food service management and catering for sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, continues to win in the sports and entertainment market by partnering with Division I colleges, helping them to drive premium revenue and elevate food and beverage offerings. The Company currently serves eight Division I colleges with the University of Georgia as its first partner since 2003 and Wake Forest University its most recent win.
From premium hospitality clubs and suites to concessions and athlete training tables, Proof of the Pudding is demonstrating that elevated food and beverage offerings are key to the overall fan experience and revenue generation.
“For many years, stadium foods’ sole purpose was to feed the masses. It was second to the competitive action on the field,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding. “Today, fans of all ages expect a variety of elevated food and beverage options beyond hot dogs, nachos and beer. Proof of the Pudding’s executive chefs, mixologists and pastry artisans are given the autonomy to create custom menus with locally sourced, from-scratch cooking that supports the demographics of each college's fan base.”
This season’s menu for the University of Alabama will give fans seated in VIP hospitality areas inventive, locally inspired cuisine typically associated with upscale restaurants versus college stadiums. Menu items range from poached shrimp, cocktail claws and oysters served over ice with seaweed and cocktail, remoulade and mignonette sauces; to hoisin glazed beef short rib bao buns with napa cabbage, blue cheese, sriracha aioli and mandarin oranges; to low country crab cakes with maux choux, roasted red pepper remoulade; and watermelon salad with feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, mint chutney and balsamic reduction.
Mississippi State University fans will cheer on the super dawg express concessions for speed of service and menu featuring a footlong smoked country pleasin’ sausage, chopped brisket, dill slaw, B&B pickles and molasses barbeque sauce. Mississippi State was the first Proof of the Pudding Division 1 college to implement the Grab n’ Go concept for faster speed of service. This year, 16 of the college’s 18 concession stands will be Grab n’ Go with some offering full-service hot food.
At Duke University and Georgia Tech University, Proof of the Pudding works closely with the school’s nutritionists to ensure athletes are getting nutritious food and taste to maintain health and peak performance. Student-athlete options at Duke include specialty stations including make-your-own smoothie, stir fry and pasta stations. Georgia Tech athletes enjoy healthy bowls, the build-your-own panini station, and the ramen noodle bar.
“Sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums across the country are seeing the benefits of partnering with Proof of the Pudding for its elevated and customized F&B and service,” said Ben Witte, COO, Proof of the Pudding. “Within the first year of working together, our Division I partners typically experience a significant boost in revenue.”
About Proof of the Pudding
Based in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding (https://www.proofpudding.com/) has been serving top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 44 years. Operating in 18+ states from state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas and cultural landmarks to collegiate stadiums, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale event corporate, social and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award.
