MIT Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Lily Chen a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Lily Chen a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Lily Chen, a sophomore, studies Mathematics and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Chen is the founder of REV Analytics, a data solution aimed at increasing the affordability and accessibility of healthcare. She developed several applications, including an iOS app MyMedicationReminder for managing medication for the elderly, a web app for a Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) diagnosis, a COVID-19 tracker for New Jersey, and a therapy buddy app THERAPYEET. Chen also built several Internet of Things solutions for safer transportation and evacuation during crises. In addition to her many tech projects, Chen founded the Girls Who Code club and became the Director of Hacker Experience for the nation’s largest all-girls hackathon TechTogether.

“We are so proud to offer a scholarship to a student who is so dedicated to using technology for such good causes," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org Phone: 1-847-656-1111 Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/