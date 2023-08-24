"TIME DANCING" Takes Readers On A Profound Journey Through Time And Space That Reveals Ancient Mysteries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula A. Adkins, renowned novelist, takes the audience on an unusual literary journey with her new book "TIME DANCING." This fascinating book takes readers into a world of history, cosmic discoveries, and mysterious connections that will leave them in awe.
The plot initiates with a riveting narrative of Professor Jeff Ryan, a distinguished archaeologist from the Smithsonian's Archeology Research and Exploration Unit. He takes a group of exceptionally bright students from the University of Arizona on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to the Grand Canyon's South Rim, where they will investigate a hidden cave community. An ancient cliff home and a mysterious Ra effigy set the stage for a trip that defies history and the passage of time.
A story of cosmic proportions is being revealed as erosion unveils truths long hidden by nature's hand. The Smithsonian has granted clearance to move on, but there is a catch: any evidence of changes to the timeline must be kept secret. The narrative intensifies when the gang discovers a magnificent crystal citadel hidden deep inside the Grand Canyon, housing an astounding spiritual library spanning multiple ancient cultures.
Within this treasure trove of relics, Professor Ryan stumbles upon a journal from the twentieth century, sending him down a path he had not anticipated. This diary, written in its author's seemingly familiar yet alien voice, alludes to a horrific past the author lived, yet his world has never known. His obsession with finding a way to connect the timelines leads him to discover a profound secret that tests the very foundations of reality itself.
Paula A. Adkins expertly constructs a story heavily influenced by her fascinating life experiences and observations. Adkins was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, close to the White Sands Missile Range and the local UFO community. She attended San Diego City College and then transferred to the University of Phoenix, where she excelled academically because of her early-on discovered love of science. Adkins' expertise in the field of special education is more evidence of her prowess as a storyteller.
Adkins' parents wrote an unpublished science fiction novel in 1962, and "TIME DANCING" is both a literary masterpiece and a tribute to them. Through their research, people began to think of the ancient’s gods as aliens.
Adkins expertly weaves her story within the creative canon left behind by her parents through the reappearance of Diana and Paulus Apollo. The next sequel, "War on Titan," promises to go even further into the realms of science fiction, continuing the tradition of her parents' vision while adding her distinctive spin.
With its intriguing plot, detailed historical background, and comprehensive investigation into the nature of time and life, "TIME DANCING" is a book on thought-provoking explorations.
About the Author
Paula A. Adkins is a well-known writer who has a strong affinity for the secrets of the cosmos and the scientific method. Adkins draws on her varied personal history and family history to construct elaborate tales that defy easy categorization and common wisdom. Her upcoming novel, "War on Titan," looks like it will go on in the tradition of her other works by challenging readers' perspectives and winning their hearts.
https://rb.gy/lrz83
Paula A Adkins
The plot initiates with a riveting narrative of Professor Jeff Ryan, a distinguished archaeologist from the Smithsonian's Archeology Research and Exploration Unit. He takes a group of exceptionally bright students from the University of Arizona on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to the Grand Canyon's South Rim, where they will investigate a hidden cave community. An ancient cliff home and a mysterious Ra effigy set the stage for a trip that defies history and the passage of time.
A story of cosmic proportions is being revealed as erosion unveils truths long hidden by nature's hand. The Smithsonian has granted clearance to move on, but there is a catch: any evidence of changes to the timeline must be kept secret. The narrative intensifies when the gang discovers a magnificent crystal citadel hidden deep inside the Grand Canyon, housing an astounding spiritual library spanning multiple ancient cultures.
Within this treasure trove of relics, Professor Ryan stumbles upon a journal from the twentieth century, sending him down a path he had not anticipated. This diary, written in its author's seemingly familiar yet alien voice, alludes to a horrific past the author lived, yet his world has never known. His obsession with finding a way to connect the timelines leads him to discover a profound secret that tests the very foundations of reality itself.
Paula A. Adkins expertly constructs a story heavily influenced by her fascinating life experiences and observations. Adkins was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, close to the White Sands Missile Range and the local UFO community. She attended San Diego City College and then transferred to the University of Phoenix, where she excelled academically because of her early-on discovered love of science. Adkins' expertise in the field of special education is more evidence of her prowess as a storyteller.
Adkins' parents wrote an unpublished science fiction novel in 1962, and "TIME DANCING" is both a literary masterpiece and a tribute to them. Through their research, people began to think of the ancient’s gods as aliens.
Adkins expertly weaves her story within the creative canon left behind by her parents through the reappearance of Diana and Paulus Apollo. The next sequel, "War on Titan," promises to go even further into the realms of science fiction, continuing the tradition of her parents' vision while adding her distinctive spin.
With its intriguing plot, detailed historical background, and comprehensive investigation into the nature of time and life, "TIME DANCING" is a book on thought-provoking explorations.
About the Author
Paula A. Adkins is a well-known writer who has a strong affinity for the secrets of the cosmos and the scientific method. Adkins draws on her varied personal history and family history to construct elaborate tales that defy easy categorization and common wisdom. Her upcoming novel, "War on Titan," looks like it will go on in the tradition of her other works by challenging readers' perspectives and winning their hearts.
https://rb.gy/lrz83
Paula A Adkins
Book Writing Studios
email us here