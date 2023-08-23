Peter Spickenagel Elected Chairman and President of the Self Storage Association of Michigan for 2023-24
The Self Storage Association of Michigan elects Peter Spickenagel as Chairman and President for 2023-24, along with Six Board Members
The SSAM Board has ambitious goals for the next year including increasing the quality of educational events and resources available to our members as well as boosting member participation.”ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, US, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage Management, was elected as Chairman and President of the Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM) on August 16, 2023, along with six SSAM Board Members for the 2023-24 term.
New SSAM Chairman and President Peter Spickenagel is a nationally recognized expert on self-storage management. Peter has overseen operations for more than 95 storage facilities throughout the country consisting of 40,000+ units comprising 5.3 million rentable square feet. Spickenagel is a frequent speaker at national conferences, providing industry leaders and owners advice on revenue management, operational best practices, creative marketing, and the latest technology trends.
“The SSAM Board has ambitious goals for the next year, including increasing the quality of educational events and resources available to our members as well as boosting member participation,” said Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage Management. "We believe the Board’s approach will help foster more efficient internal operations for each member and overall industry growth in Michigan.”
The new 2023-24 SSAM Board of Directors are Peter Spickenagel, President and CEO of Citizen Storage Management as Chairman and President; Chad Lundberg, Managing Partner at The Storage Group as Vice President; Adam Pogoda, President of Pogoda Companies, as Treasurer/Secretary; Theresa Gallas, Director of Corporate Business Development at Janus International as Board Member; Rebecca Ward, Regional Manager and Director of Development, Secure Storage as Board Member; Jonathan Gilmore, Owner/Operator of U-Haul of Northern Michigan as Board Member; and Jessica Johnson, Vice President of the Storage Business Owners Alliance as Board Member.
Spickenagel previously served as the SSAM Chairman and President for the 2020-21 term and looks forward to serving a second term.
About The Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM)
The Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM) was founded in 2007 by 25 self-storage owners and operators. Through legislation, education, and marketing, SSAM works to improve operations for its members and encourage growth in all areas of the industry.
About Citizen Storage Management
Citizen Storage Management (CSM), headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is a leading third-party self storage facility management and development company. The Company manages twelve facilities in three states, with more than 4,500 self storage units comprising more than 590,000 Net Rentable Square Feet with an asset value of over $100 million. To learn about Citizen Storage Management, schedule a consultation or call 248-600-4790.
