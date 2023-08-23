VICA Stands Behind Motion to Boost Public Safety through Enhanced Law Enforcement Funding
Valley Industry and Commerce Association
VICA recognizes that a secure environment is integral to economic prosperity and an improved quality of life.VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) supports the council's motion to bolster funding for law enforcement personnel within our city. VICA firmly believes that investing in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is paramount to upholding public security and ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods.
VICA President Stuart Waldman emphasizes:
"At the core of VICA's mission lies well-being and prosperity for our community. We support the labor agreement motion as a direct response to our law enforcement's challenges, moving towards more community safety. With the decline in sworn personnel as of July 2023, reinforcing recruitment efforts becomes paramount. A strong, skilled police force is essential for swift emergency response and public safety."
"The efforts made between the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) are made to incentivize dedication amongst new and experienced officers and ensure the LAPD's strength, stability, and effectiveness in fulfilling its responsibilities. We understand our officers' multifaceted roles in upholding community safety, and enhancing incentives for front-line patrols and vital investigations underscores our belief that motivated officers create a safer environment for all."
"Our residents' safety is non-negotiable. While Mayor Bass's City Budget endorsement shows promise, we must unite to combat rising crime rates and safeguard our neighborhoods. VICA recognizes that a secure environment is integral to economic prosperity and an improved quality of life. Safety isn't merely an aspiration; it's a necessity. Instances of criminal activity deter businesses from investing in our city and threaten our residents' well-being. Immediate action is needed to establish a secure environment that is conducive to growth."
"At this juncture, we implore the City Council to support increased funding for law enforcement personnel. The council's decision will mold our city's future safety and security. Our collective duty is prioritizing our community's welfare and equipping our law enforcement with the necessary resources to fulfill their vital responsibilities."
###
The mission of the Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) is to enhance the economic vitality of the greater San Fernando Valley region by advocating for a better business climate and quality of life. Visit www.vica.com for more information.
Stuart Waldman
Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA)
+1 818-817-0545
stuart@vica.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram