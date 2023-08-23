Global State of AI in FemTech Defined: AI Ushers in a New Era of Innovation for Women's Health
New Report and Analytics Platform from FemTech Analytics Present the First Dedicated Analysis of the Global ‘AI in FemTech’ Landscape and Ecosystem
AI is not just reshaping traditional FemTech paradigms, but actively dismantling barriers to well-being, ensuring that every woman's journey is met with understanding, accessibility, and agency."
— Kate Batz (Director, FemTech Analytics)
~ Over the past decade, investments in 170 companies have grown exponentially, reaching a total of $5B as of August 2023, a 28-fold increase over the past decade
~ FemTech Analytics’ new report constitutes the first dedicated analysis of AI’s impact on the global FemTech industry, highlighting principal players, trends, and technologies
~ The release’s associated platform features an extensive database with interactive search and filtering capabilities, including profiles of 170 AI in FemTech companies, 390 investors, 35 R&D centers, and the top 100 industry leaders
~ Out of the 170 AI in FemTech companies profiled, 100 were founded between 2018-2023 with an upward growth projected for further establishment of AI in FemTech companies
The first profiling of the global FemTech in AI landscape has been released in the form of an interactive industry report and platform by FemTech Analytics, a strategic Female Technology market intelligence agency and subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group.
The report, presented alongside a new AI in FemTech Advanced Analytics Platform, provides an overview of 170 AI in FemTech companies, 390 investors, 35 R&D hubs, and compiled a top-100 list of industry experts, highlights principal players, trends, and technologies, and reveals key insights and major take-aways for industry participants, stakeholders and decision makers active at the intersection of AI and FemTech.
View the platform here: www.femtech.health/ai
The convergence of AI and FemTech represents a crucial turning point in elevating women's healthcare. Over the past decade, investments in the 170 companies featured have grown exponentially, reaching a total of $5B as of August 2023, a 28-fold increase since 2013. Eight of the reviewed companies have amassed funding exceeding $100 million, while 14 companies have secured total funding ranging between $25 million and $100 million.
The report also found that of the 170 companies, 100 new AI-driven FemTech companies were only established in the last five years, demonstrating a dynamic and evolving landscape in women's healthcare technology, and paving the way for more start-ups to enter and transform the field of FemTech.
Kate Batz, Director and Co-Founder of FemTech Analytics said:
“This upward trajectory of growth and investments in AI FemTech is projected to persist in the coming years. We have witnessed how AI has revolutionized the healthcare industry, and today AI-powered trends will have a profound impact on the transformation of FemTech; it is amplifying personalized experiences, providing tailored insights, and fostering a deeper understanding of women's diverse health needs. From precision diagnostics to predictive analytics, AI-powered solutions are not just reshaping traditional paradigms, but actively dismantling barriers to well-being, ensuring that every woman's journey is met with understanding, accessibility, and agency."
AI holds the potential to disrupt and elevate women's health by enabling accurate diagnoses, personalized care plans, and optimized healthcare delivery. Through analyzing vast patient data, AI tailors treatments, minimizes errors, and enhances patient engagement. This integration ensures regulatory compliance while expanding healthcare access globally, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, AI integration in FemTech can spur innovations like wearable devices and advanced diagnostics.
An example is Google's commitment to investing in AI models designed to analyze ultrasound images for detecting gestational age in pregnant mothers and identifying early indications of breast cancer in March 2023. This confluence underscores the significant potential of AI-driven innovation in shaping the future of women's health.
This investment is one of many presented in the new AI in FemTech Advanced Analytics Platform and the Big Data Analytics System & Dashboard. The novel platform emphasises FemTech Analytics’ continual commitment to expanding their analytics spectrum in the constantly evolving FemTech domain. The platform hosts a vast "AI in FemTech Database", reflecting the merging horizons of artificial intelligence and women's health. FemTech Industry professionals, scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors have been profiled, and the platform brings their vast expertise in AI and women's healthcare to the forefront.
The Platform's notable features include:
~ AI in FemTech Analytical Report: drawing upon big data analytics, provides a holistic perspective on the AI's profound impact in the FemTech sector, highlighting its potential in innovating healthcare solutions tailor-made for women
~ Comprehensive Database Covering Key FemTech Areas: This includes Menopause Care, Menstrual Health, Women's Longevity, Mental Health, Women's Wellness, Pregnancy and Maternal Health, Reproductive & Sexual Health, and General Healthcare.
~ Profiles of Leading AI in FemTech Experts: This section shines a spotlight on influential individuals who have carved a niche for themselves at the juncture of AI and women's health. Their contributions and insights serve as a compass for current and future innovations in this realm.
Given the meteoric rise of AI in the spheres of BioTech and HealthTech, such pioneering platforms and Big Data Analytical Systems and Dashboards provided by Deep Knowledge Group are of paramount importance. The AI in FemTech platform exemplifies the group’'s dedication to heralding the transformative power of AI, equipping stakeholders with unique insights of sophisticated breadth and depth.
For potential collaborations, more information on FemTech Analytics’ proprietary market intelligence and consultancy services, or more information about the AI in FemTech platform, contact: info@femtech.health
